Apple Hikes Apple TV Plus Price and Other Services

Apple is raising prices again for many of its services, including Apple TV Plus. Effective immediately, the monthly price changes for Apple services are:

Apple TV Plus, Apple's TV streaming service, is $9.99, up $3

Apple Arcade, Apple's video game subscription service, is $6.99, up $2

Apple News, the news subscription service, is $12.99, up $3

Apple One, Apple's bundle of subscription services also sees hikes. The Premier plan is now $37.95, up $5, while the Apple One Individual and Family plans rose by $3, to $19.95 and $25.95 respectively.

The increases are effective immediately for new subscribers and in 30 days for existing subscribers on their next renewal date, an Apple spokesperson told Kiplinger.

The increase is Apple’s second for its services segment in a year. In October 2022 , it raised monthly prices for Apple Music by $1, to $10.99, Apple TV Plus by $2, to $6.99 and the Apple One bundle for individuals by $2, to $16.95.

"We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content and innovative features to our services," the spokesperson said. “With the increase in these individual services, the pricing of Apple One will also be adjusted. It remains the easiest and best way to get all of Apple’s subscription services in one simple plan at the best value."

Industry-wide price hikes

Apple joins the club as multiple streaming services have raised their prices in recent months. These include Netflix, which hiked its prices for its basic and premium plans earlier this month.

Also earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery raised the price for its Discovery Plus ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S., and Amazon Prime Video announced it will place ads in its Prime Video streaming service in early 2024.

In August, Disney announced a price hike for its monthly ad-free Disney Plus and ad-free Hulu plans.

There have also been price increases in the music streaming space — in July Spotify hiked monthly prices for its Premium Individual , Premium Duo, Premium Family and Premium Student plans.

How to save on streaming

With so many of the major streaming platforms raising prices, you may be searching for promotions or new options.



For tips on how to save money while making sure you get to watch some of the must-see releases, check out our round-up of how to save on streaming services and find deals.