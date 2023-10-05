Discovery Plus Hikes Prices. Will Netflix Follow?
Discovery joins Amazon Prime Video, Disney and other streamers in boosting prices. Rumor has it that Netflix is lining up to be next.
Warner Bros. Discovery hiked the price this week for its Discovery Plus ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. to $8.99, from $6.99, but kept its monthly "ad-light" subscription fee unchanged at $4.99.
In Canada, a new Discovery Plus ad-free monthly subscription also rose to $8.99 CAD, from $6.99 CAD, and the new ad-lite rate increased to $5.99 CAD, from $4.99 CAD.
According to an October 3 Wall Street Journal report, Netflix could be next. The company plans to raise prices on its ad-free service in the U.S. and Canada a few months after the actors strike ends, and it is looking at several other markets worldwide, according to the report, which cites sources familiar with the situation.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Netflix did not respond to Kiplinger's requests for comment.
These streaming services join several others that recently announced price hikes, especially for ad-free service. These include Amazon, which last month announced plans to add commercials to its Prime Video streaming service in early 2024, unless members opt for an ad-free version for $2.99 per month.
Starting October 12, the Walt Disney Company will boost prices for its monthly ad-free Disney Plus plan to $13.99, from $10.99. The cost of its monthly ad-free Hulu plan will hit $17.99, from $14.99. Both versions of these services with ads will remain unchanged at $7.99 per month.
First increase since 2021
At Warner Bros., the monthly Discovery Plus increase became effective on October 3. The company said in a statement that this is the first increase for the service in the U.S. and Canada since it was launched in January 2021.
"This will allow us to continue to provide can’t-miss stories in the food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal genres - plus so much more,” Warner Bros. said.
With some of the biggest streaming platforms raising rates, you may want to check out other options. For tips on how to save money while making sure you get to watch some of the must-see releases, check out our round-up of how to save on streaming services and find streaming deals.
Related Content
- Disney Plus Price Hike is Coming This Fall For Certain Subscriptions
- Hulu + Live TV Bundle Now $49.99/month for 3 Months (includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus)
- Disney Plus with Ads Only $1.99/Month for 3 Months — But Not For Long
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Meijer Launches Medicare Advantage Plan for Michigan
Another supermarket chain offers a Medicare Advantage plan ahead of Medicare’s October 15 open enrollment period.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Chop Ahead of September Jobs Report
The main benchmarks struggled to gain steam Thursday as anxiety builds ahead of tomorrow's nonfarm payrolls report.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
Amazon Prime The giant retailer has had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I still need Amazon Prime?
By Bob Niedt Published
-
Netflix Losing Streaming Dominance to Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus
Netflix has lost a giant slice of its mindshare to competitors in recent years, leading to big changes — and opportunities — for subscribers.
By Ben Demers Published
-
Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Will Affect 100 Million Users. Here’s Everything We Know.
Netflix password sharing won't go away, but you'll have to pay for the privilege if you're not in the same household.
By Ben Demers Last updated
-
Netflix Comes to Walmart for a 1980s Throwback
Netflix and Walmart are building on Boomer and Gen X nostalgia for Blockbuster with in-store shopping options for a trip back in time.
By Bob Niedt Published
-
Are You Streaming Too Much? What the Discovery+/HBO Max Mashup Means
Smart Buying Fewer original scripted series? Maybe. And maybe it’s time to unsubscribe.
By Bob Niedt Published
-
Amazon Raising Annual Fees for Amazon Prime Membership
Amazon Prime As expected, Amazon is hiking the cost of Amazon Prime membership for the first time in four years.
By Bob Niedt Last updated
-
Last-minute Gifts That Save Money All Year
spending Supply chain issues may not have motivated you to buy early and now you’re panicked. No need to worry; we’ve got you covered.
By Stacy Rapacon Published
-
Financial Planning We Can Afford
Financial Planning You don't have to be a wealthy baby boomer to hire a financial adviser.
By Rivan V. Stinson Published