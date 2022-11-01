Netflix Comes to Walmart for a 1980s Throwback

Walmart is introducing The Netflix Hub, already active online (opens in new tab), into 2,400 of its stores. At The Hub, shoppers can browse items including clothing, collectibles, music, games and seasonal items related to Netflix streaming series and movies. Shoppers can also buy a Netflix Streaming gift card, which will allow its owner to stream top Netflix shows without needing a credit or debit card. It's $19.99 for one month of unlimited service, same as regular Netflix premium service billed to a card. Walmart says that streaming gift card is an exclusive.

The Hub merchandise spins off Netflix hits including the blockbusters Stranger Things and Squid Game as well as The Witcher, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and more.

And it’s Stranger Things, with its 1980s setting, that drives the nostalgia vibe at The Hub. Like in the old Blockbuster stores, The Hub will feature a collection of “curated kits” that will feature popcorn, candy and collectible cups. The Stranger Things curated kit is filled with ‘80s-echoing snacks, including Funables fruit snacks and an Icee blue raspberry drink.

You’ll also find Surfer Boy frozen pepperoni pizza (opens in new tab) and Hawkins Homestyle Eggo frozen waffles (opens in new tab) (with “Eggo” written upside down, of course), plus clothing, games, greeting cards and toys related to the series. And a Stranger Things Advent calendar and Christmas cards because … actually, we have no idea.

Beyond Stranger Things, how about a 10-pack of Schitt’s Creek women’s low-cut socks (opens in new tab)? (“Ew, David”!) Perhaps a Netflix Squid Games board game will suit your need for a little “Red Light, Green Light.” And for toddlers, there’s no shortage of CoComelon -related (opens in new tab) clothing and toys.