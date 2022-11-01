Netflix Comes to Walmart for a 1980s Throwback
Netflix and Walmart are building on Boomer and Gen X nostalgia for Blockbuster with in-store shopping options for a trip back in time.
Walmart is introducing The Netflix Hub, already active online (opens in new tab), into 2,400 of its stores. At The Hub, shoppers can browse items including clothing, collectibles, music, games and seasonal items related to Netflix streaming series and movies. Shoppers can also buy a Netflix Streaming gift card, which will allow its owner to stream top Netflix shows without needing a credit or debit card. It's $19.99 for one month of unlimited service, same as regular Netflix premium service billed to a card. Walmart says that streaming gift card is an exclusive.
The Hub merchandise spins off Netflix hits including the blockbusters Stranger Things and Squid Game as well as The Witcher, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and more.
And it’s Stranger Things, with its 1980s setting, that drives the nostalgia vibe at The Hub. Like in the old Blockbuster stores, The Hub will feature a collection of “curated kits” that will feature popcorn, candy and collectible cups. The Stranger Things curated kit is filled with ‘80s-echoing snacks, including Funables fruit snacks and an Icee blue raspberry drink.
You’ll also find Surfer Boy frozen pepperoni pizza (opens in new tab) and Hawkins Homestyle Eggo frozen waffles (opens in new tab) (with “Eggo” written upside down, of course), plus clothing, games, greeting cards and toys related to the series. And a Stranger Things Advent calendar and Christmas cards because … actually, we have no idea.
Beyond Stranger Things, how about a 10-pack of Schitt’s Creek women’s low-cut socks (opens in new tab)? (“Ew, David”!) Perhaps a Netflix Squid Games board game will suit your need for a little “Red Light, Green Light.” And for toddlers, there’s no shortage of CoComelon-related (opens in new tab) clothing and toys.
The in-store rollout of The Netflix Hub at Walmart comes at a time when Netflix stock appears to be on the mend and subscriber growth is trending upward again. Netflix is also experimenting with a less-expensive ad-supported monthly subscription option.
Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.
