Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2025: Hotel Credit Card Rewards Programs

About the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

The Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the best products and services in the personal finance arena. We asked you, our Kiplinger community, to help us name the products and services you think have delivered excellent value in the past year.



The survey results, which we’re sharing here in our second annual Readers’ Choice Awards, offer valuable insight into which providers shine when it comes to your everyday interactions and experiences with them. Our Awards recognize excellence in everything from credit cards, banks and brokers to insurers, tax software and financial apps. For each category, we’ve listed an overall winner that earned the highest score. We’ve also highlighted other products and services that earned above-average scores for various criteria we asked readers to assess.



By voting, our community has helped us form our guide to the very best financial products. These are the products and companies that you think stand out from the crowd.

Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Hotel Credit Card Rewards Programs

As with airline card programs, hotel credit card programs reward you for being loyal to a particular hotel chain. The more you stay, the more perks you can receive, such as free nights, upgraded rooms, late checkouts and more.



These hotel credit card programs earned top marks from our readers, who rated the programs on the strength of customer service, the likelihood they’d recommend the program to others, and overall satisfaction.

OVERALL WINNER: Marriott Bonvoy cards

Outstanding for:

Customer service

Most recommended

Overall satisfaction

Marriott’s program features four credit cards. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® credit card($95) and the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® credit card (no annual fee) are issued by Chase Bank. American Express issues the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy American Express® ($250 fee) and the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® ($695) cards.

One reader commends the program for offering quick and easy point redemptions. “The points are usable at any hotel almost immediately for an available room on the same day. Very, very flexible.” You can also transfer points to the frequent flier programs of 39 airlines, including American, Delta, Southwest and United.

The cards offer extra points when you stay at Marriott properties. And all but the Bold card come with a free night award each year, either after your account anniversary or after you spend a certain amount on the card.

World of Hyatt Credit Card

Outstanding for:

Most recommended

Issued by Chase, the World of Hyatt card ($95) provides nine points per dollar spent on Hyatt stays, two points per dollar on travel and dining purchases, and one point per dollar on other spending.

Each year on your cardmember anniversary, you get a free night at an eligible Hyatt hotel or resort, and you can earn an extra free night by charging at least $15,000 annually on the card. Plus, cardholders get complimentary Wi-Fi and late checkout of 2 p.m. (when available) during Hyatt stays.