Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2025: Full-Service Brokers

About the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

The Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the best products and services in the personal finance arena. We asked you, our Kiplinger community, to help us name the products and services you think have delivered excellent value in the past year.



The survey results, which we’re sharing here in our second annual Readers’ Choice Awards, offer valuable insight into which providers shine when it comes to your everyday interactions and experiences with them. Our Awards recognize excellence in everything from credit cards, banks and brokers to insurers, tax software and financial apps. For each category, we’ve listed an overall winner that earned the highest score. We’ve also highlighted other products and services that earned above-average scores for various criteria we asked readers to assess.



By voting, our community has helped us form our guide to the very best financial products. These are the products and companies that you think stand out from the crowd.

Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Full-Service Brokers

We asked readers to assess brokerage firms that offer a breadth of services, whether online, by phone, through in-person assistance at branches, or some combination.



Readers rated the strength of their broker’s customer service, how likely they would be to recommend the firm to others and their overall satisfaction with the broker.

OVERALL WINNER: Fidelity Investments

Outstanding for:

Customer service

Most recommended

Overall satisfaction

Readers favor Fidelity Investments above other brokers and had plenty of positive words about the firm. Many consider Fidelity a great broker for beginners and do-it-yourself investors and appreciate how easily accessible its 24/7 customer service is. “They continually have sharp people who actually answer the phone and help you whenever you need it,” says one reader.



Readers also praised Fidelity for having low fees and a breadth of services available in one place. A mainstream broker, Fidelity’s offerings range from self-directed brokerage accounts to full-fledged investment and wealth management services.



Fidelity also provides educational seminars throughout the year, a weekly newsletter and research tools, for which many readers expressed appreciation. One reader called the newsletter “always relevant, easy to read and very informative.”

Edward Jones

Outstanding for:

Customer service

Most recommended

With a client base of more than eight million, a network of more than 19,000 financial advisers and 16,000 branch locations throughout North America, Edward Jones is known for fostering long-term relationships with its clientele.

Readers like that they can meet in person with advisers locally, and find the advisers easy to work with. One reader, for example, says that their broker holds regular chats over coffee to discuss important updates. Says another, “The adviser I deal with doesn’t push products but seeks to provide what would be best for the customer.”

Raymond James

Outstanding for:

Customer service

Most recommended

With more than 8,700 financial advisers, Raymond James’s businesses include brokerage services, professional asset management, insurance solutions, trust services and investment banking, as well as private and commercial banking.

Readers commented on great personal service from Ramond James professionals, who they found to be knowledgeable and thorough.

E*Trade

Outstanding for:

Overall satisfaction

Acquired by Morgan Stanley in 2020, E*Trade was one of the first online brokerages, and it offers a wide range of financial products, including brokerage accounts, IRAs, custodial accounts and managed portfolios.



Readers find E*Trade’s research tools especially useful. “For solo investors who seek research information, the website is tops,” says one survey respondent.