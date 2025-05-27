Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2025: Tax Software

About the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

The Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the best products and services in the personal finance arena. We asked you, our Kiplinger community, to help us name the products and services you think have delivered excellent value in the past year.



The survey results, which we’re sharing here in our second annual Readers’ Choice Awards, offer valuable insight into which providers shine when it comes to your everyday interactions and experiences with them. Our Awards recognize excellence in everything from credit cards, banks and brokers to insurers, tax software and financial apps. For each category, we’ve listed an overall winner that earned the highest score. We’ve also highlighted other products and services that earned above-average scores for various criteria we asked readers to assess.



By voting, our community has helped us form our guide to the very best financial products. These are the products and companies that you think stand out from the crowd.

Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Tax Software

These programs guide taxpayers through the ins and outs of preparing and filing an income tax return. We asked readers to rate their preferred tax-filing software based on the ease of use, how likely they are to recommend the service to others and overall satisfaction with the software.

OVERALL WINNER: FreeTaxUSA

Outstanding for:

Ease of use

Most recommended

Overall satisfaction

For the third year in a row, FreeTaxUSA is the top choice among tax software programs.



“Customer support is excellent, and the cost is the best available. The software handles investment options that I would have to pay extra for at other providers,” says one reader. Says another, “It’s a great service. It handles stock sales, rental properties and more!”



FreeTaxUSA charges no fee for federal tax returns and $15 for state returns. For personalized tax advice, users can opt for the Pro Support add-on, which costs $40 and provides access to tax professionals via live chat, phone, or screen sharing.

H&R Block

Outstanding for:

Ease of use

Overall satisfaction

Survey respondents like H&R Block for its ease of use. “It is simple to use, with FAQs for each section, and a live chat feature is available if needed. I have used it for over 20 years, and it's well worth the money,” says one reader, echoing the sentiments of many others.

H&R Block provides free federal and state online programs for those with simple returns as well as various paid versions, depending on the taxpayer’s situation.



The free version covers Form 1040, the earned income tax credit, child tax credit, student loan interest deduction, and retirement plan distributions. The Deluxe version is for more complex returns and recently charged $60 for a federal return and $49 for a state return. In addition to the above programs, which operate online, H&R Block also offers a menu of downloadable tax software.

TaxSlayer

Outstanding for:

Most recommended

TaxSlayer offers several packages that provide varying levels of assistance and support. The standard package, which starts at $42.95 for a federal return, covers simple tax situations. For $62.95, you can get tax advice from an expert. Meanwhile, for those dealing with personal and business income and expenses, 1099s, and Schedule C, TaxSlayer offers the Self-Employed package, which starts at $72.95 for a federal tax return.