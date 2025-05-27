Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2025: National Banks

About the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

The Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the best products and services in the personal finance arena. We asked you, our Kiplinger community, to help us name the products and services you think have delivered excellent value in the past year.



The survey results, which we’re sharing here in our second annual Readers’ Choice Awards, offer valuable insight into which providers shine when it comes to your everyday interactions and experiences with them. Our Awards recognize excellence in everything from credit cards, banks and brokers to insurers, tax software and financial apps. For each category, we’ve listed an overall winner that earned the highest score. We’ve also highlighted other products and services that earned above-average scores for various criteria we asked readers to assess.



By voting, our community has helped us form our guide to the very best financial products. These are the products and companies that you think stand out from the crowd.

Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: National Banks

These large institutions have a presence in many states and offer branches where you can conduct transactions. We assessed readers’ overall satisfaction with their bank, their opinion of its customer service, and the likelihood they would recommend the bank to others.

OVERALL WINNER: Chase Bank

Outstanding for:

Customer service

Most recommended

Overall satisfaction

Chase is the largest bank in the U.S., with more than 4,700 branches across 48 states and Washington, D.C. One reader says, “Chase is very convenient and offers all the latest technology and products. While I do most of my banking via Chase's app, it is nice to have the convenience of a branch when needed.”

The bank offers numerous checking accounts, from the basic Chase Total Checking to the premium Sapphire Banking and Private Client accounts, which require high balance minimums to avoid a monthly fee but come with plenty of perks, such as reimbursement of out-of-network ATM fees nationwide and other fee waivers.

The bank also has a set of accounts for children and young adults: First Banking for kids ages 6-12, High School Checking for teens ages 13-17, and College Checking for students ages 17-24. Rates on certificates of deposit from Chase were recently as high as 4% with a balance of at least $100,000.

TD Bank

Outstanding for:

Customer service

Most recommended

Overall satisfaction

TD Bank has more than 1,100 locations in 15 states, primarily on the East Coast, and Washington, D.C.



Readers appreciate its customer service, with one noting, “Customer service is always excellent and willing to address any issue to resolution.” Checking accounts, which require varying balance minimums to avoid a monthly fee, include Complete Checking, Beyond Checking and Essential Banking, which is free for teens ages 13 to 17.

With TD Signature Savings, earn a rate of up to 3.25% if you link your savings account to another eligible TD account and deposit at least $100,000.

M&T Bank

Outstanding for:

Customer service

Most recommended

With hundreds of branches across a dozen states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions (and Washington, D.C.), M&T Bank stands out to readers for its customer experience. “Extended operating hours are convenient,” as one survey respondent commented.

Notably, the EZChoice checking account has no monthly fee or direct deposit requirements. Other checking accounts have monthly fees which are waived if you meet deposit or balance thresholds. Checking account holders qualify for the highest rates on CDs: on a six-month CD, for example, you could recently earn 3.8%.

U.S. Bank

Outstanding for:

Customer service

Overall satisfaction

U.S. Bank has more than 2,000 branches, spread across 26 states.

With the Bank Smartly checking account, users receive automated budgeting tools, fee waivers on out-of-network ATM transactions and fee discounts on lines of credit.

The Bank Smartly Savings account recently offered a yield of up to 3.5% for those who have the Bank Smartly checking account and a combined balance of at least $100,000 in qualifying accounts with the bank. Among CDs, the bank recently offered one with a five-month term earning a 3.75% yield ($1,000 minimum deposit).