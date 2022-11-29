Target, Starbucks Team Up for Curbside Pickup

Lots of retailers offer curbside pickup. Target is now offering pickup – with a pick me up in the form of Starbucks coffee and other offerings.

Select Target stores are now offering curbside pickup for Starbucks items (opens in new tab) made and sold in that particular in-store Starbucks. Dubbed Starbucks with Drive Up, Target started working on the feature in 2021. “We piloted the service (opens in new tab) this summer with team members at select stores, using their feedback throughout our test-and-learn approach to fine-tune Starbucks with Drive Up for this initial launch to our guests,” Target said in a statement. “We will continue to enhance the offer as we improve the service.

Here’s how it works:

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Using the Target app, customers place Starbucks orders for curbside pickup through the Drive Up function. They make their selection from a full Starbucks menu.

Starbucks employees will then prepare the order while the customer drives over to the store.

Customers park in the Drive Up zone and notify the store via the app that they have arrived.

The store employee will bring out the Starbucks items packaged for travel, along with whatever items the customer had ordered for curbside pickup.

Starbucks with Drive Up is currently available at 240 of 1,700 Target locations with Starbucks Cafes. Those Target stores are in California, Minnesota, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

For those who would rather shop at Target without ever going to the store, coffee or not, Target has rolled out a new offer: Half-off an annual membership to Shipt, Target’s delivery service. A year-long membership with Shipt is $99. Target is offering it for $49 if added to online checkout. Target charges $9.99 per delivery to those customers who don’t have a Shipt membership.

Target has been aggressively adding features and incentives similar to Starbucks with Drive Up. The retailer recently confirmed its emphasis on Apple products with Apple shop-within-a-shop location at a growing number of Targets. Target also announced it will continue to build bigger physical stores like one recently opened in Texas. They feature larger areas for processing and picking up online orders.



Target is spending $5 billion to grow new stores and remodel existing locations.