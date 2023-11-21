Hulu Black Friday Deal: $0.99/Month for the First Year
Black Friday Hulu deal: Get the base plan (with ads) for $0.99/month; add Starz for $0.99/month for the first six months.
Just in time for holiday movie watching at home, this enticing Hulu deal offers a year of streaming (with ads) for only $0.99/month. That price is considerably lower than the standard base subscription (with ads) rate of $7.99/month. So, the deal can save you about $72 if you subscribe for a year.
Hulu has sweetened the Black Friday promotion by adding an optional Starz subscription for only $0.99/month for the first six months. Hulu customers usually add on Starz for $9.99/month, meaning you could save around $54 in the first six months on a Starz subscription.
By comparison, an ad-free Hulu subscription runs $17.99 per month, and subscriptions with no ads, live TV and other streaming services cost almost $90/month.
This offer expires after 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/23.
The Hulu deal overview
Starting November 21, 2023, get up to one year of the Hulu base subscription with ads for $0.99/month.
Anyone with a Hulu subscription may purchase up to six months of a Starz subscription for $0.99/month.
You may cancel either deal before the promotional period is over. After that, customers will be charged standard subscription rates.
Offer expires after 11:59 PST on 11/28/23.
What do Hulu and Starz offer?
Hulu has been generating high-quality TV series and programs for its Originals line-up. For example, you'll find hit shows like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building. Hulu also gives you access to classic (Home Alone, anyone?) and newer movies.
Starz is known for providing a wide range of movies and TV shows.
To learn more about other streaming services like Freevee, Netflix and Prime Video, read our review of different services for watching shows and movies online.
