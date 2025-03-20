Trump Ed Dept. Order Sparks Fears for Scholarships and Popular Education Tax Breaks

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump is taking steps to fulfill one of his campaign promises: dismantling the U.S. Department of Education. Trump is expected to sign an executive order designed to significantly reduce the federal government's role in education.

In a recent interview, Trump reportedly said of the department: "I expect it will [be shut down entirely]. You'll have a few people left just to make sure [the states are] teaching English, you know, you say reading, writing and arithmetic."

It’s important to note that the President cannot immediately eliminate the Education Department due to its establishment by Congress. However, the initiative reflects Trump's vision of decentralizing education policy. Here’s more of what you need to know.

Education Department executive order

Trump’s order directs newly confirmed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin the complex process of winding down the department's operations. The goal is to redistribute its functions to transfer educational responsibilities to state and local governments.

Here are some key elements:

Decreased funding for specific federal education initiatives, particularly in areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and "gender ideology"

Development of a strategy to redirect federal education funds to states, local governments, and individual students

Maintenance of federal support for students with disabilities and underprivileged schools

Continuation of federal student loan programs

The Trump administration has already significantly reduced the department's workforce by approximately 50% through layoffs and voluntary departures.

While supporters hail this move as a step toward educational freedom and local control, some critics argue that it could lead to inconsistent educational standards across the country and potentially reduce resources for disadvantaged students.

So, as President Trump works to dismantle the Department of Education, many questions are emerging not only about the future of education policy but also key education-related tax benefits.

Are education tax credits at risk under Trump?

As Kiplinger has reported, Republican lawmakers recently circulated proposals for significant changes to the tax code, some of which target popular tax credits.

Among proposals reportedly under consideration are modifications to or eliminating significant federal tax breaks like the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) and the Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC).

The AOTC currently provides up to $2,500 a year for eligible higher education expenses during a student's first four years of college. The LLC offers a 20% credit on up to $10,000 in annual education expenses with no limit on years claimed.

Those potential reforms, which haven't yet been set in stone, are part of broader tax policy discussions as the administration seeks to make tax cuts from Trump's first term permanent. According to proposals under consideration by House Republicans, eliminating the AOTC and the LLC is estimated to save the government $85 billion over 10 years.

Will scholarships be taxable?

Republican lawmakers are also said to be exploring changes to education-related tax policies, with one proposal targeting the tax-exempt status of scholarships. If embraced, that potential shift could have far-reaching implications for students and families.

Currently, scholarships and fellowships used for qualified educational expenses are not subject to federal income tax.

However, a proposed system could introduce tax on various forms of educational financial assistance, possibly including some state-sponsored programs.

That could significantly affect college affordability, particularly for families who depend on scholarships to fund higher education.

Under the potential new approach, scholarship funds that are currently tax-free when applied to tuition and required course materials might be reclassified as taxable income for students.

According to proposals being floated by the House Budget Committee, Republicans estimate that they can save $54 billion over 10 years by eliminating the exclusion of scholarship and fellowship income from taxation.

What happens if Trump closes the Department of Education?

The potential closure of the Department of Education under President Trump's administration has sparked widespread concern about the future of crucial educational programs and services in the United States.

One pressing issue is the fate of the federal student loan program, which manages a vast amount of student debt affecting millions in the United States.

If the Education Department is effectively shuttered, the administration of these loans would likely shift to another federal agency, possibly the U.S. Treasury Department.

This transition could substantially change loan servicing, repayment plans, and forgiveness programs.

Borrowers would still have to repay their loans but would face significant uncertainty and chaos regarding their existing loans and future financial aid.

The impact on students with disabilities is another major area of concern.

The Department of Education plays a crucial role in enforcing federal laws that protect the rights of students with disabilities and ensure they receive appropriate accommodations and services in schools.

With the department's workforce significantly reduced, there are worries about how effectively these protections can be maintained and enforced nationwide.

The potential weakening of federal oversight could result in inconsistent implementation of disability rights across different states, potentially leaving students without adequate support.

The allocation and management of federal funding for special education programs is another critical issue.

The federal government provides substantial funding to states for special education services. If the Department of Education is eliminated, it's unclear how this vital funding would be distributed and overseen.

It's also worth noting that many states are already struggling to fully fund special education services. So, any disruption in federal support could exacerbate these challenges, potentially leading to reduced services for students.

National Education Association (NEA) president, Becky Pringle stated the following in a release:

"If successful, Trump’s continued actions will hurt all students by sending class sizes soaring, cutting job training programs, making higher education more expensive and out of reach for middle class families, taking away special education services for students with disabilities, and gutting student civil rights protections."

As this situation unfolds, educators, parents, and students are unfortunately left with many unanswered questions about the future of federal education policy and financial support and, yes — tax policy as well.