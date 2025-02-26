10 Local Social Security Offices to Close After DOGE Cuts
Here's the list of the 10 local Social Security Offices that have been or are in the process of being closed.
At least 10 local Social Security offices are closing, being consolidated or moved into existing federal spaces. Some of these offices were used to conduct in-person hearings and did not offer appointments or provide customer services, such as card replacement or applying for benefits. There were also listings for closures that are not listed on the Social Security Administration's (SSA) website.
The closures are a result of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s audit of the agency. You can view more information about these lease terminations at the SSA and other agencies on the DOGE Wall of Receipts.
If you need assistance, you can call the Social Security Administration or use a my Social Security account to apply for a replacement card and your benefits, update your direct deposit information or download tax information.
Where offices are closing
Office location
Status
Additional information
Estimated savings
Batesville, Arkansas
Agency Direct Lease
No further information.
$145,050
Carlsbad, California
Consolidation
The Social Security Administration (SSA) website does not list an office in Carlsbad. (There is an office in nearby Oceanside)
$582,245
Okemos, Michigan
Agency Closed Office
The SSA website does not list an office in Okemos.
$544,830
Las Vegas, Nevada
Move to Federal Space
It is unclear which of three offices in Las Vegas will be moving to a federal space.
$16,352
White Plains, New York
Lease Termination
Judges and staff will be reassigned to other local hearing offices and those hearing offices will process the pending caseload.
$162,689
Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina
Lease Backfill
No further information.
$120,000
Columbus, Ohio
Move to Federal Space
This office was not open to the public or those seeking Social Security assistance.
$405,295
Nacogdoches, Texas
Agency Closed Office
The SSA website does not list an office in Nacogdoches.
$86,414
Logan, West Virginia
Temporary Closing
Office is closed for previously scheduled repairs. Customers will be serviced by the Williamson office in the meanwhile.
$45,650
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Consolidation
The office in question is a hearing office used to conduct in-person hearings.
$131,145
Other options to get Social Security services
If you are impacted by the closure or consolidation of a local Social Security Office, you have a few other options to get help with your questions or problems.
Online. The fastest and easiest way to change your address, get a new Social Security/Medicare card or retrieve your tax information is to use a my Social Security account. The site and accounts are secure and give you the flexibility to take care of your business at your leisure. You can perform a variety of tasks with an online account.
Phone. If you want to speak to a representative, you can call the SSA directly at 1-800-772-1213 between 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday. If you’re deaf or hard of hearing and use TTY equipment, the TTY number is 1-800-325-0778.
They can answer your questions and help you schedule a phone or in-person appointment at the closest local office. The SSA advises that wait times to speak to a representative are typically shorter in the morning, later in the week, and later in the month.
Automated telephone services are available 24 hours a day and do not require you to wait to speak with a representative. There you can listen to informational messages about topics including: payment delivery dates, non-receipt of your Social Security benefit and direct deposits.
Video. If you are scheduled for or anticipate needing to appear at a hearing with the SSA, it can be done by video. Hearings can be conducted by video, over the internet or by using Microsoft Teams. The online video hearing can be held from anywhere you have access to a smartphone, tablet, or camera-enabled computer with a private internet connection.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
