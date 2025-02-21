Social Security Administration: DOGE Cannot Make Changes to Benefit Payments

Acting Social Security Commissioner Lee Dudek issued a statement to reassure Americans that DOGE will not disrupt the working of the Social Security Administration, after concerns were raised in recent weeks. "Our continuing priority is paying beneficiaries the right amount at the right time, and providing other critical services people rely on from us." Dudek also invited the scrutiny of the Office of the Inspector General.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was tasked by President Trump to find fraud, waste, abuse and modernize federal technology and software to "maximize governmental efficiency and productivity" and is now looking over the operations at the Social Security Administration (SSA).

These are goals supported by Dudek, who said in his statement: "Good government means finding ways to do better: The Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, is a critical part of President Trump's commitment to identifying fraud, waste, and abuse, and better ways for the government to function to support its people."

He noted that he appreciates the apprehension some people feel and released a statement to reassure the public that their information is secure and that beneficiaries can rely on expected payments to arrive in their full amount and on time.

In January 2025, slightly more than 73 million people received Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments or both. That number includes 54.5 million retirees that receive an average Social Security check each month of $1,929.20. These payments are critical support for many retirees; without Social Security benefits, 37.3% of older adults would have incomes below the poverty level, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities .

Transparency and oversight

Lee Dudek joined the SSA in 2009, working as an anti-fraud expert, and led the SSA’s fraud investigation office. He assumed the post of Acting Commissioner after the agency's acting chief, Michelle King, stepped down after balking at giving DOGE access to SSA’s Enterprise Data Warehouse, a hub that contains sensitive personal information.

Dudek has promised to be transparent as DOGE does its work. In his statement, he says that he contacted the Office of the Inspector General "to provide them an opportunity to oversee and review any and all agency activities, including my actions past, present, and future."

Limits on DOGE

Acting Commissioner Dudack stressed that there are limits to DOGE's access to information, ability to alter any records and that they are held to the same standards as other government and SSA personnel.

Here are the boundaries of DOGE's access and abilities according to Dudack's statement (emphasis in original):

DOGE personnel CANNOT make changes to agency systems, benefit payments, or other information. They only have READ access

DOGE personnel do not have access to data related to a court ordered temporary restraining order, current or future

DOGE personnel must follow the law and if they violate the law they will be referred to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution