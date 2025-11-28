23 Best Buy Black Friday Deals That Are All 50% Off or Better
In a sea of mediocre discounts, these Best Buy Black Friday deals slash 50% off or more on the latest tech.
Tired of so-called Black Friday deals with discounts of only 10% or 15%? So are we. That's why we've been scouring the sales at major retailers to find you the very best Black Friday deals that are actually a good deal.
From Amazon's best Black Friday deals to Target Black Friday deals that are worth stocking up on, there are savings to be found today if you do some digging (and comparison shopping).
While some Black Friday deals fall short, these Best Buy Black Friday deals are all 50% off or more. So you can get that upgraded TV you've been dreaming of or grab a few tech gifts that your friends or family will love at half the price (or less). But order quick, because many of these deals will be gone tomorrow.
Best Buy Black Friday TV deals
- LG - 65" Class B5 Series OLED AI 4K TV, $1,000. Save 50%
- TCL - 65" Class QM6K Series 4K TV, $500. Save 50%
- Hisense - 98" Class QD5 Series QLED 4K TV, $1,000. Save 56%
- Toshiba - 55" Class C350 Series LED 4K TV, $200. Save 50%
Best home security deals at Best Buy
- Blink - Video Doorbell, Battery-Powered, $30. Save 57%
- Arlo - Essential Pan Tilt Indoor Security Camera, $15. Save 70%
- Blink - Outdoor 4, 5-camera system, $120. Save 60%
- SimpliSafe - 9pc Outdoor Home Security System, $225. Save 50%
- Ring - Alarm Security Kit 5-Piece, $100. Save 50%
Best Buy Black Friday deals on laptops and tablets
- Amazon - Fire HD 10 Tablet, $70. Save 50%
- Lenovo - IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6" Laptop, $200. Save 55%
- ASUS - Vivobook 16 16" Laptop, $350. Save 53%
- Dell - Inspiron - Copilot+ PC - 14" Laptop, $400. Save 50%
- Amazon - Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, $65. Save 53%
Our Favorite Black Friday headphone deals at Best Buy
- Soundcore - by Anker P20i True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $20. Save 50%
- JBL - Tune Buds 2, $50. Save 54%
- Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $160. Save 54%
- Sennheiser - MOMEMTUM 4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $180. Save 60%
- Soundcore - by Anker C40i Open-Ear Cip-On Headphones, $50. Save 58%
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
