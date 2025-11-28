Jump to category:
Back To Top

23 Best Buy Black Friday Deals That Are All 50% Off or Better

In a sea of mediocre discounts, these Best Buy Black Friday deals slash 50% off or more on the latest tech.

Jump to category:
Rachael Green's avatar
By
published
in News

Tired of so-called Black Friday deals with discounts of only 10% or 15%? So are we. That's why we've been scouring the sales at major retailers to find you the very best Black Friday deals that are actually a good deal.

From Amazon's best Black Friday deals to Target Black Friday deals that are worth stocking up on, there are savings to be found today if you do some digging (and comparison shopping).

While some Black Friday deals fall short, these Best Buy Black Friday deals are all 50% off or more. So you can get that upgraded TV you've been dreaming of or grab a few tech gifts that your friends or family will love at half the price (or less). But order quick, because many of these deals will be gone tomorrow.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Samsung - The Frame, 65-inch 4K TV
Save 50%
Samsung - The Frame, 65-inch 4K TV: was $2,000 now $1,000 at Best Buy

View Deal

Best home security deals at Best Buy

Ring - Battery Doorbell
Save 50%
Ring - Battery Doorbell: was $100 now $50 at Best Buy

View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday deals on laptops and tablets

HP - 14" Chromebook
Save 64%
HP - 14" Chromebook: was $329 now $119 at Best Buy

View Deal

Our Favorite Black Friday headphone deals at Best Buy

Beats - Studio Pro
Save 57%
Beats - Studio Pro: was $350 now $150 at Best Buy

View Deal

Related content

Rachael Green
Rachael Green
Personal finance eCommerce writer

Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.

Back To Top
Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8