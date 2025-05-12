The New AI Agents Will Tackle Your To-Do List
Autonomous AI agents “see” your computer screen, then complete a task, from buying a concert ticket to organizing email. This opens up a world of possibilities.
To help you understand the trends surrounding AI and other new technologies and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts. (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
The tech industry is buzzing about AI agents. Part of the excitement stems from the distinctive, and almost human, way some of them work: They “see” your screen.
Microsoft recently unveiled a way to build an AI agent that “follows a loop of seeing, thinking, and doing,” says Sangya Singh, VP of Power Platform Intelligent Automations at Microsoft. The process goes something like this: An agent uses AI vision to look at the screen, capturing screenshots and interpreting the pixels, so it can navigate a computer desktop or web browser, including buttons, forms and web pages, says Singh.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
It’s powered by large language models, the systems at the core of generative AI. Microsoft uses an OpenAI model, which the Microsoft-backed start-up says is “a universal interface for AI to interact with the digital world.”
The AI agent controls a virtual mouse and keyboard, using AI reasoning to navigate a computer just like a human would. “It acts, by clicking, typing, or scrolling, until the task is done,” says Singh.
How does it know exactly what to do? A human gives it instructions in plain English.
This new AI tech offers a promising way to automate any computer task, without needing preprogrammed software or special protocols between apps. Current popular automation methods need to be preprogrammed and work best on tasks with rote steps. In contrast, these AI agents don’t need such programming and can work through various hurdles, such as a screen that looks different than normal or an intrusive pop-up message.
Using vision, this type of AI can take on incredibly complex tasks and navigate any apps or websites that it comes across. For consumers, AI agents could book a hotel, rent a car or buy a product online. At work, uses include data entry, market research and invoice processing, to save time and reduce human error. These examples are just the start of a seemingly endless list of digital tasks, many of which are already emerging.
Microsoft says “irreversible” decisions and “high-risk actions,” such as large financial transactions, will have an alert for human approval. Privacy will be a big concern as AI tools use credit card data and other personal information. There’s also the chance that AI could make mistakes. These issues are well known and safeguards are being put in place.
Note that using this type of generative AI can sometimes be an inefficient way to automate tasks, as it uses a lot of computing power, though it will get more efficient over time. Look for an explosion of AI agents in the coming year or so, using vision to navigate digital chores.
Related Content
- The AI Doctor Coming to Read Your Test Results
- How AI Will Impact Our Lives in 2025 and Beyond
- 7 Best Robotics and AI ETFs
- Can Stocks Picked by Artificial Intelligence Beat the Market?
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
-
-
Americans to Trump: Help Us Save for Retirement
With a Social Security shortfall looming and many workers struggling to save for retirement, most Americans agree: It's time for the government to step in.
-
Five Estate Planning Steps From a Wealth Adviser to Protect Your Family
An estate plan that covers everything from guardianship to digital assets and taxes — and is discussed openly — will give you and your family peace of mind.
-
AI’s Medical Revolution
The Kiplinger Letter Medicine is a field ripe for finding both exciting and practical uses for AI. The tech is already being used by doctors and researchers.
-
What Are AI Agents and What Can They Do for You?
AI agents promise to be the next big thing in artificial intelligence, but what exactly do they do?
-
The Economic Impact of the US-China Trade War
The Letter The US-China trade war will impact US consumers and business. The decoupling process could be messy.
-
AI Heads to Washington
The Kiplinger Letter There’s big opportunity for AI tools that analyze MRIs and other medical images. But also big challenges that clinicians and companies will have to overcome.
-
10 Major AI Companies You Should Know
These 10 AI companies are at the forefront of machine learning. Find out how they’re driving innovation and jostling to be the biggest players in the game.
-
The AI Doctor Coming to Read Your Test Results
The Kiplinger Letter There’s big opportunity for AI tools that analyze CAT scans, MRIs and other medical images. But there are also big challenges that human clinicians and tech companies will have to overcome.
-
The New Space Age Takes Off
The Kiplinger Letter From fast broadband to SOS texting, space has never been more embedded in peoples’ lives. The future is even more exciting for rockets, satellites and emerging space tech.
-
Rising AI Demand Stokes Undersea Investments
The Kiplinger Letter As demand soars for AI, there’s a need to transport huge amounts of data across oceans. Tech giants have big plans for new submarine cables, including the longest ever.