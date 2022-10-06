Can Stocks Picked by Artificial Intelligence Beat the Market? 3 Stocks to Watch
An artificial intelligence stock-picking platform identifying high-potential equities has been sharp in the past. Here are three of its top stocks to watch over the next few months.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Artificial intelligence leveraging the raw power of Big Data might just be the edge tactical investors and traders need to navigate one of the worst years in market history.
Rising interest rates, the highest inflation in four decades and mounting fears of recession have the S&P 500 mired in a bear market. At times like this, it's fair to say market participants need all the help they can get finding stocks to watch.
Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and big data are hardly new to the world of stock picking. But, traditionally, they've been available only to institutional investors with deep pockets.
Danelfin (opens in new tab) is trying to change all that. The financial technology firm's AI-driven analytics platform aims to level the playing field, giving regular folks access to institutional-level technology. The platform, which offers both free and premium plans, uses artificial intelligence to analyze more than 900 fundamental, technical and sentiment data points per day for 1,000 U.S.-listed shares and 600 stocks listed in Europe.
After churning through 10,000 daily indicators, Danelfin's algos produce a series of scores. The AI Score, which ranges from 1 to 10, indicates a stock's probability of beating the market over the next 30 to 90 trading sessions. (Higher scores are better.) Danelfin also assesses stocks' volatility and their potential for nasty drawdowns. Stocks with superior Low Risk Scores should help tactical investors and traders sleep better at night.
The last step is to combine AI Score with Low Risk Score to suss out stocks that offer not only the highest probability for short-term outperformance, but also the lowest risk of loss.
If nothing else, Danelfin's system has certainly earned its keep in 2022. The fintech's top 10 stock picks generated a price return of -6.3% from Aug. 2 (the last time we highlighted Danelfin's picks) through Oct. 3. That handily beat the S&P 500, which fell 10.2% over the same span.
Below please find three stocks to watch, based on Danelfin's AI platform awarding them the highest AI Risk/Reward Scores as of Oct. 4. For good measure, we also took a look at what Wall Street analysts have to say about these names' prospects over the next 12 months or so.
And remember: We're talking about the probability of a stock beating the market over the next few months or so, not days, and not years. That means the platform is pointing to the best stocks to buy for tactical investors and traders, not necessarily long-term investors.
Share prices and other market data as of Oct. 5. AI Scores and rankings courtesy of Danelfin as of Oct. 4. Analysts' consensus recommendations and other data courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence, unless otherwise noted.
Kellogg
- Market value: $24.5 billion
- AI Score: 10
- Low Risk Score: 9.0
- AI Risk/Reward Score: 9.5
Shares in breakfast cereal giant Kellogg (K (opens in new tab), $71.89) are clobbering the broader market so far in 2022, and Danelfin's artificial intelligence stock-picking platform sees K stock generating even more outperformance in the weeks and months to come.
Consumer staples stocks are defensive in nature, meaning they tend to hold up better when the market is in a funk. Thanks to its deep portfolio of beloved brands, Kellogg stock has proven to be especially resilient in this regard.
That's because – as counterintuitive as it may seem – inflation is actually helping K stock generate positive returns in this bear market.
No, Kellogg is by no means immune to inflationary pressures. Rather, brand loyalty and fickle palates make consumers reluctant to trade down from the company's products, which range from Frosted Flakes to Pop-Tarts to Cheez-It and Pringles.
In other words, Kellogg has pricing power. And make no mistake, companies that are able to pass rising costs onto consumers have major advantages during inflationary periods. That helps explain why K stock is up more than 11% so far in 2022, vs. a decline of about 20% for the S&P 500.
Happily, Danelfin's artificial intelligence system predicts more outperformance ahead. Danelfin's algos, which assess a stock's prospects for both risk and return over the next 30 to 90 trading sessions, give K stock almost perfect grades across the board. K's AI Score, for example, hasn't slipped below a perfect 10 on a weekly basis since mid-May, driven by nearly flawless technical indicators.
Meanwhile, a score of 9 out of 10 for Low Risk should help tacticians and traders get a decent night's sleep. For these reasons and more, Danelfin's artificial intelligence stock-picking platform says Kellogg is a top stock to watch for market-beating returns in Q4.
McDonald's
- Market value: $175.9 billion
- AI Score: 10
- Low Risk Score: 10
- AI Risk/Reward Score: 10
McDonald's (MCD (opens in new tab), $239.09) gets top marks for short-term outperformance (with limited downside risk) from artificial intelligence, and a strong endorsement from industry analysts for its long-term potential too.
This component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is outperforming the broader market so far this year, but returns still haven't been pretty. MCD stock is off about 11% in 2022. That beats the S&P 500 by 10 percentage points – no small feat in a bear market – but still a far cry from generating alpha.
That might be about to change, however. Perfect scores from Danelfin's artificial intelligence stock-picking platform suggest that MCD will not only maintain its market-beating ways, but also generate positive returns from current levels.
Multiple months of consistently high readings on key fundamental, technical and sentiment indicators make Danelfin's algos particularly bullish on MCD over the next 30 to 90 trading sessions. Meanwhile, investors with longer time frames can take heart in the Street's highly positive outlook, as well.
Analysts, who typically look 12 to 18 months ahead, assign MCD a consensus recommendation of Buy, with high conviction. Of the 38 pros issuing opinions on the stock tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, 18 rate it at Strong Buy, 10 call it a Buy and 10 have it at Hold.
As enthusiastic as the analysts might be about MCD, Danelfin's algos are even more impressed. MCD ranks sixth among the 610 consumer discretionary stocks tracked by the artificial intelligence platform. And out of the 130 names in the hotels, restaurants and leisure industry surveyed by Danelfin's platform, MCD stands at No. 1.
Consolidated Edison
- Market value: $30.6 billion
- AI Score: 10
- Low Risk Score: 10
- AI Risk/Reward Score: 10
Long-term dividend growth investors are well-acquainted with Consolidated Edison (ED (opens in new tab), $86.30). The electric, gas and steam utility serving New York City and Westchester County is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. This index of some of the best dividend stocks you can buy consists of S&P 500 companies that have increased their payouts annually for at least 25 years. In ED's case, the utility has hiked its dividend for 48 straight years and counting.
Of course that's of little interest to traders and tacticians looking for outperformance over the next few months. And that's really just as well if you look at what Wall Street thinks about ED. Analysts are exceedingly reluctant to slap Sell recommendations on the stocks they cover, so it's rather notable when collective bearishness attaches to any large-cap name.
Sadly, ED is one of those rare names. Indeed, Consolidated Edison is one of only four S&P 500 stocks to carry a consensus recommendation of Sell, per data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Remember, however, that analysts typically look at a stock's prospects for outperformance over the next 12 months or so. Danelfin's artificial intelligence stock-picking platform, by comparison, maintains much shorter horizons. And on that basis, no stock has better Q4 potential than ED.
AI's blemish-free readings for fundamentals, technicals and sentiment – as well as some stellar risk indicators – make ED a top stock to watch for both implied upside and limited downside.
Shares in ED have certainly held up the defensive end of their bargain so far in 2022. The stock is essentially flat for the year-to-date, beating the broader market by more than 20 percentage points. Danelfin's perfect AI scores across the board project more outperformance ahead.
-
-
Your Guide to Open Enrollment 2022
Employee Benefits Health care costs continue to climb, but subsidies will make some plans more affordable.
By Rivan V. Stinson • Published
-
Fighting Senior Fraud Before it Happens
New law enlists retail workers in fight against scamming retirees.
By Susan J. Wells • Published
-
The 15 Best Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2022
stocks to buy The lesson of the past two years: Be ready for anything. Our 15 best stocks to buy for the rest of 2022 reflect several possible outcomes for the final quarter of this tumultuous year.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA • Published
-
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
dividend stocks Not all high-paying dividend stocks are created equal, but investors wanting impressive yields should consider these 10 quality picks.
By Will Ashworth • Last updated
-
Playing Favorites: 5 Top Stocks for Inflation
stocks Higher prices have been a major headache for investors this year, but these top stocks could help ease the impact of inflation.
By Louis Navellier • Published
-
The 21 Top S&P 500 Stocks Since the Bear-Market Bottom
stocks Growth stocks have been some of the best performers since the June low.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
11 Consumer Stocks for Inflationary Times
stocks to buy Consumer spending may be cooling due to inflation, but these stocks should deliver the goods to investors.
By Jeff Reeves • Published
-
10 Best Low-Volatility Stocks to Buy Now
stocks One way for investors to hedge during broad-market downturns is with low-volatility stocks. Here are 10 to consider.
By Michael Adams • Published
-
7 Common Investing Myths, Debunked
investing The "conventional wisdom" is sometimes anything but. Financial experts dissect seven frequently touted lines of bad advice.
By Coryanne Hicks • Published
-
5 Exciting Emerging Markets Funds to Buy
Foreign Stocks & Emerging Markets Emerging markets funds haven't been immune to global inflationary pressures. But now might be the time to strike on these high-risk, high-reward products.
By Kent Thune • Published