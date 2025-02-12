Should You Get a Home Warranty?
A home warranty could lower your expenses for certain repairs, but you should weigh whether paying the premium is worth it.
Appliance repairs are expensive. Fixing your washing machine may cost as much as $450, and replacing complex parts, such as refrigerator compressors, may run up to $1,250, according to home-services website Angi. A home warranty could offset those expenses, but it’s important to understand what it includes and whether purchasing one makes sense for you.
A home warranty is a service contract that covers the cost of repairing and replacing major appliances that have been damaged by wear and tear. Some contracts also cover your plumbing, electrical, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. These costs aren’t typically covered by homeowners insurance, which pays for damage to your home’s structure or your personal property. Premiums vary, ranging from $25 to $150 a month, depending on the level of coverage, says Viktoriya Cully, director of underwriting, warranty and specialty risk at AmTrust Financial.
In addition to the premium, you can expect to pay what’s known as a trade service call fee, which is a fixed charge you incur every time you request a service call. This fee, which is similar to an insurance deductible, averages $75.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Should you buy a home warranty?
A home warranty may be beneficial if the manufacturer’s warranties on most of your appliances have expired or you have older appliances that break down often, says Robert Washington, a real estate broker with Savvy Buyers Realty in St. Petersburg, Fla. However, if you have a newly built home or brand-new appliances that are still under the manufacturer’s warranty, a home warranty probably isn’t worthwhile. You should also consider whether you’re better off putting the money you would spend on premiums in an emergency fund, which would earn interest and be available for other expenses, too.
Because home warranty providers send service technicians to you, you won’t have to worry about finding someone to make repairs. That can be a drawback, however, if you’re not happy with your provider’s technicians. In addition, warranty companies often impose limits on the amount they will pay for repairs and replacements, so you may end up with a lower-quality appliance than you would buy on your own.
If you decide that purchasing a home warranty may be worthwhile, you can search for providers and check customer reviews on the websites of the Better Business Bureau, Angi, BestCompany and Trustpilot.
Most contracts require you to wait 30 days from the time you obtain the warranty before filing a claim. This measure is designed to prevent customers from filing a claim for a preexisting problem. When you file a claim, the warranty company will typically send a technician within two days to diagnose the problem. If it’s a minor issue, the technician will usually fix your appliance on the spot. If more work is required, you’ll have to schedule follow-up visits, and you’ll be charged a service fee for each one.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Ella Vincent is a personal finance writer who has written about credit, retirement, and employment issues. She has previously written for Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance. She enjoys going to concerts in her native Chicago and watching basketball.
-
-
Your Retirement Savings and Spending Should Change Under Trump
These five strategies will safeguard your retirement savings and spending during this period of rapid change.
By Coryanne Hicks Published
-
Listed: 3 Fabulous Homes to Retire in Portugal
See three fabulous real estate listings of homes in Portugal for a vibrant retirement, as part of Kiplinger's "Listed" series.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
How to Use Good Debt (While Identifying and Avoiding Bad Debt)
Not all debt is bad, but knowing the difference between good debt and bad debt and how to use them can help you get ahead financially and stay ahead.
By Mike Decker, NSSA® Published
-
Four Potential Tax Changes to Keep Your Eye On
Many taxpayers may be surprised by a larger tax bill if the TCJA isn't extended. Check out these proactive strategies to help mitigate some of the impacts.
By Adam Frank Published
-
What Can Happen if You Live Together Without a Cohabitation Agreement?
Lots of people live together without being married, and there's nothing wrong with that, but if things go south or one partner dies, complications can ensue.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Toyota Recalls More Than 140,000 Vehicles Including Lexus SUVs
Toyota issued a recall affecting Tacoma and Camry models, as well as the Lexus RX and NX vehicles.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Extra Cash? Should You Pay Off Debt or Invest?
Depending on your financial situation, you might benefit from paying off debt, investing or both. Here are some things to consider before deciding.
By Anthony Martin Published
-
January Jobs Report Keeps Rates on Pause: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Solid labor market conditions point to the Fed maintaining a cautious stance on borrowing costs.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Egg Prices Soar: Use These Credit Cards to Lower Food Costs
With inflation raising grocery bills, one way to save is by maximizing your cash back rewards. Here are some credit cards to consider.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Empowering Widows: Five Goals for Financial Security in 2025
Tackling these strategies one at a time, whether it's updating estate planning or reassessing investments, can help put you on track for financial stability.
By Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CES™ Published