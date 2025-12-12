Got $100 to Gamble? These Penny Stocks Could Be Worth the Ride

Penny stocks are fraught with risk. So much so that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires brokers to provide investors with a formal risk statement before they're permitted to trade in this category of investments.
That warning notes, among other things, that it's possible to lose the entirety of your initial investment in penny stocks.
Despite these risks, interest in penny stocks remains strong. Indeed, many folks believe these small companies have the potential to deliver life-changing profits.
But what makes penny stocks so risky? And if you have a small sum of money, say $100, which you can afford to lose, which companies might be among the best penny stocks to buy now? Let's take a closer look.
Penny stocks: new names, little revenue and lots of risk
The investment thesis behind penny stocks is straightforward. When a company trades for only a dollar or two per share — or sometimes just a few pennies — it doesn't take much of a price move to deliver returns that are two times, five times or even 10 times your initial investment.
That potential gains are appealing, but the potential losses can be gut-wrenching, especially if you put more of your hard-earned cash on the line than you are able to lose.
This is because penny stocks are often new, unproven companies with no profits and sometimes little to no revenue. Beyond the tendency for investors to buy into narratives rather than numbers, penny stocks also come with structural challenges: they are thinly traded and typically aren't listed on major exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.
This means that daily trading volume is often so low that even if you have a paper profit, you might struggle to find a buyer when you go to sell your position. And if you want to exit quickly during a downturn, simply placing a sell order can push shares even lower.
If you're reading this, you likely already understand the risks and have seen the official SEC warnings. So rather than belaboring the downsides, Kiplinger wants to remind you to do your own investment research before placing any trade. And if you do have $100 that you can afford to lose, these picks can be a jumping-off point for playing with penny stocks.