5 Great Tools for DIY Stock Investors
Do-it-yourself investors can get help picking stocks or funds, managing their portfolios, and more with these top tools.
Do-it-yourself investors may not have the backing of a big Wall Street firm when it comes to managing their portfolio, but plenty of free tools are available that can make it seem that way.
Of course, you have to be picky about the sources of investing tools and research. You can find a lot of bad actors on the web. And many sites offer great-sounding free tools that quickly turn into pestering sales pitches.
So we gathered recommendations from professional investors and veteran Wall Street watchers and did our own tests to find free tools that provide real help without being too annoying. Here are five worth exploring.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Portfolio tracker: EquityStat
It takes only a few seconds to register for EquityStat.com. Once you're in, you can quickly build your portfolio. Just enter the names or symbols of your stocks, bonds or funds and the date you purchased each of them. EquityStat will calculate total returns over various time frames and supply more than 30 other measures, including yield, valuation and more.
You can use the site to generate IRS Form 8949, detailing your securities sales over the year, or get shareable summaries so you can brag (or complain) about your portfolio to friends or on social media.
Rob Berger, a retired securities attorney and investment vlogger, appreciates the clean and simple interface. There are no ads or prods to sign up for a paid version. Karl Swierenga, owner of the site, says that's because EquityStat has been a labor of love since he launched it in 2015.
The site doesn't sell user information or make any effort to profit from users. Swierenga's long-term plan is to charge for some services or host ads. But he says the soonest that might happen would be December 2024.
Fund screener: Finra Fund Analyzer
One of the most powerful tools is also one of the easiest and safest to use. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the self-regulatory body for the brokerage industry, has created a comprehensive search tool that allows you to screen for just about any type of mutual or exchange-traded fund, and you don't have to register to explore it.
Go to the Finra Fund Analyzer site, enter the kind of fund you're looking for (one specializing in energy shares, say, or perhaps value-priced stocks) into the search box at the top, and Finra will search its database of some 28,000 exchange-traded products and mutual fund share classes to find a match for your terms. You can screen the results for a variety of factors, such as management fees, minimum investment size, and ratings and classifications from research firm Morningstar.
Investors can also type in the names or symbols of up to three funds to get head-to-head comparisons of fees and historical returns.
Christopher Cybulski, a certified financial planner based in Austin, Texas, recommends the site to his clients who are do-it-yourself types. "It is simple to use, and it is not biased," he says. Nor is it a front for marketing.
He also likes the way the analyzer offers what he considers to be the most important data – especially performance and expenses – but doesn't overwhelm users with the minutiae offered by costly professional sites. "Not every piece of information is valuable," he says.
Stock screener: FinViz
The landing page at FinViz.com is packed with red and green graphs and small-type tables that may appear somewhat daunting. But it's worth taking a few minutes to click over to the screener tab and start exploring the powerful 76-factor stock screening options.
For example, you can select a list by sector, dividend yield, company size, and how much upside analysts see from a stock's current price. You can also sort your list by all kinds of valuation and financial strength ratios, including price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-earnings divided by earnings growth (also known as the PEG ratio), and debt-to-equity.
The free site doesn't require a sign-in. It is advertising-supported, so ads pop up frequently. And some tools that you might want to use, such as a back-testing option, are behind a paywall.
Portfolio analyzer: Portfolio Visualizer
You don't have to register to use the free portfolio analysis tools at PortfolioVisualizer.com. The site has a lot of handy tools for testing out various portfolios.
Matteo Hoch, a financial planner in Las Vegas, says the site is his favorite free investing tool because it is easy to quickly enter a list of stocks or funds and then test the portfolio to see how it would have performed in the past, or how it might perform under market stress.
The free optimization tool, for example, will show how to adjust your holdings to reduce expected volatility. You can also run free "Monte Carlo" simulations, which test out a portfolio's performance over hundreds of possible economic and market environments, allowing you to estimate how long your money would last under different withdrawal scenarios.
The site reserves some useful options, such as being able to save or export your optimization tests, for its paid versions.
Asset allocation: Research Affiliates Asset Allocation Interactive
Many investment research firms reserve their data and models for paying customers. Research Affiliates, however, has hosted its free tool for about a decade. It focuses on how best to divvy your money among asset classes and investing styles, but not individual stocks, bonds or funds.
The tool's basic scatterplots and graphs don't require a login. But you do need to register to explore other tools, such as one that shows past returns, including adjusting for inflation, of portfolios with different weightings of, say, large U.S.-based companies, small companies based in emerging markets, or various bond and commodity options. You can also view your portfolio's expected volatility and returns according to the firm's models.
Although Christopher Sidoni, chief investment officer of Pennsylvania-based Gibson Capital, LLC, has access to many expensive professional investment tools, he often uses the free Research Affiliates site because it provides otherwise hard-to-find analyses of foreign markets and allows him to check his recommendations against the firm's well-regarded prediction models.
For example, the tool's valuation-based model currently predicts that large U.S. companies, which enjoyed spectacular stock price increases in late 2023 and early 2024, will return an average of less than 1% per year after inflation over the next decade. Alternatively, the model based on dividend yields and expected growth predicts a more bullish 4% inflation-adjusted annual return. Both models see higher returns from emerging markets, where stocks on average trade at less than 12 times their expected earnings per share – far below the average of 22 for the S&P 500 index.
The site doesn't offer any premium services. And it has no ads – even for funds based on Research Affiliates' recommended strategies. That's because the site is just aimed at making people aware of the firm's work, and, says Jim Masturzo, chief investment officer for multi-asset strategies, "part of our mission is investor education."
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Kim Clark is a veteran financial journalist who has worked at Fortune, U.S News & World Report and Money magazines. She was part of a team that won a Gerald Loeb award for coverage of elder finances, and she won the Education Writers Association's top magazine investigative prize for exposing insurance agents who used false claims about college financial aid to sell policies. As a Kiplinger Fellow at Ohio State University, she studied delivery of digital news and information. Most recently, she worked as a deputy director of the Education Writers Association, leading the training of higher education journalists around the country. She is also a prize-winning gardener, and in her spare time, picks up litter.
-
-
Can Both Spouses Collect Social Security Benefits? What You Need to Know
Both spouses can receive Social Security based on their individual earnings records and at what age they claim benefits
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
How Technology Can Help Retirees Age in Place
There are many technological solutions to help retirees live at home, rather than enter homes and communities.
By Elaine Silvestrini Published
-
Should You Invest in Nvidia After Its Stock Split?
If you own funds or ETFs, you probably have ample exposure to Nvidia stock already.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Climb Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended their weekly win streaks into the long holiday weekend.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Erase Nvidia-Inspired Gains
In addition to disclosing blowout first-quarter results, Nvidia said it is splitting its stock and hiking its dividend.
By Karee Venema Published
-
DuPont Split Will Create Three Separate Companies: What To Know
DuPont announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Snowflake Stock Drops After Earnings: What To Know
Snowflake stock is lower Thursday after the company missed on the bottom line in its Q1 and gave disappointing full-year guidance. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Nvidia Wows With Earnings, Stock Split and Dividend Hike
Nvidia gave investors plenty to cheer about in its first-quarter earnings release and its stock soared as a result. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall After Hawkish Fed Minutes
Retail earnings were also in focus Wednesday with Target and TJX moving in opposite directions after their quarterly results.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Will Amazon's Updated Alexa Include a Subscription? What To Know
Amazon stock is higher Wednesday on news the company is working on an upgraded version of its Alexa voice assistant, which could include a monthly subscription.
By Joey Solitro Published