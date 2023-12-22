Best White Elephant Christmas Gifts Under $25

There are still great White Elephant Christmas Gifts under $25 available for everyone on your list from Walmart, Costco, Amazon and Target.

four shopping bags green and floral pattern
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By Kathryn Pomroy
published

It doesn’t matter if you’re going to a holiday celebration, a gift exchange, having dinner with friends, or visiting family, don’t show up without a gift in hand. Shop Walmart, Amazon, Costco or Target for all the best last-minute Christmas deals.

Here are our picks for the 20 best White Elephant Christmas gifts under $25 for the season. And if you need to return anything, here's a list of all the major retailers and their return policies.

Don’t forget…you can always buy a gift card for that special person, but admit it, opening up a package wrapped in bright and sparkly paper is so much nicer! Hurry, the holidays are right around the corner.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/xrd7fjmf8g1657008683.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

Related Content

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest