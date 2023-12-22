Walmart: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals

Find deals on dozens of gifts including tech gadgets, home goods, gaming consoles, TVs, Apple devices and more.

Walmart sign on carts in parking lot
(Image credit: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By Kathryn Pomroy
published

Walmart's last-minute Christmas gifts include best selling kitchen and home goods, tech gadgets, vacuums, TV’s, consoles for gaming, Apple devices, toys and much more — up to 60% off — to save you a bundle. And, because Walmart is feeling extra jolly this year, your gifts will arrive before Christmas Eve and ship for free!

Plus, you’ll get two-day shipping on orders over $35, or you can pick them up on your way home if a Walmart is nearby. 

Here are the top 20 carefully curated gifts for the ones you love, available at Walmart.

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - was $129, now $99
  • 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test - was $199.99, now $129 
  • Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - was $79.99, now $49 
  • KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer - was $399.99, now $259
  • Ninja AF100 Air Fryer - was $89, now $69
  • Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans - was $79.50, now $55.65
  • LG 70" webOS Smart TV - was $648, now $498
  • Keurig K-Duo Essentials - was $99.99, now $79 
  • Meta Quest 2 — All-in-One Wireless VR Headset - was $299.99, now $249
  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner - was $123.34, now $78 
  • Apple Watch 8 with GPS, 41mm - was $399, now $249 
  • Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones - was $349.95, now $179.95 
  • Shark ION Robot Vacuum - was $249, now $139
  • Bare Home 17 lbs Weighted Blanket - was $64.99, now $57.99
  • Jungle Wave Cordless Hair Straightener Brush - was $49.99, now $27.99
  • Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum - was $599.99, now $379.99 
  • Samsung 32" Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $562.94, now $397.99 
  • LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House - now $47.99 
  • Xbox Series X Video Game Console - was $499, now $349
  • Frigidaire 26 lb Ice Maker - was $119, now $59

If that’s not enough to get you all cheery about Walmart, right now you can try Walmart+ free for 30 days and get in on the savings with free delivery & shipping, gas discounts, video streaming, auto care with free flat tire repair & free road hazard and more. 

