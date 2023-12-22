Walmart: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals
Find deals on dozens of gifts including tech gadgets, home goods, gaming consoles, TVs, Apple devices and more.
Walmart's last-minute Christmas gifts include best selling kitchen and home goods, tech gadgets, vacuums, TV’s, consoles for gaming, Apple devices, toys and much more — up to 60% off — to save you a bundle. And, because Walmart is feeling extra jolly this year, your gifts will arrive before Christmas Eve and ship for free!
Plus, you’ll get two-day shipping on orders over $35, or you can pick them up on your way home if a Walmart is nearby.
Here are the top 20 carefully curated gifts for the ones you love, available at Walmart.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - was $129, now $99
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test - was $199.99, now $129
- Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker - was $79.99, now $49
- KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer - was $399.99, now $259
- Ninja AF100 Air Fryer - was $89, now $69
- Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans - was $79.50, now $55.65
- LG 70" webOS Smart TV - was $648, now $498
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials - was $99.99, now $79
- Meta Quest 2 — All-in-One Wireless VR Headset - was $299.99, now $249
- Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner - was $123.34, now $78
- Apple Watch 8 with GPS, 41mm - was $399, now $249
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones - was $349.95, now $179.95
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum - was $249, now $139
- Bare Home 17 lbs Weighted Blanket - was $64.99, now $57.99
- Jungle Wave Cordless Hair Straightener Brush - was $49.99, now $27.99
- Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum - was $599.99, now $379.99
- Samsung 32" Quantum HDR Smart TV - was $562.94, now $397.99
- LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House - now $47.99
- Xbox Series X Video Game Console - was $499, now $349
- Frigidaire 26 lb Ice Maker - was $119, now $59
If that’s not enough to get you all cheery about Walmart, right now you can try Walmart+ free for 30 days and get in on the savings with free delivery & shipping, gas discounts, video streaming, auto care with free flat tire repair & free road hazard and more.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she'll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
