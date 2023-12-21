Amazon: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals

Some people finish up their holiday shopping weeks before the big day. The rest of us wait until the last minute, with hopes everyone on our list will have a present on time. Thankfully, Amazon still has a huge variety of holiday sales deals — just look for the message “Arrives before Christmas” on the items detail page if you want to ensure the gift is delivered before Santa’s arrival.

Here’s our picks for the best 20 holiday deals still available on Amazon

Amazon Prime Free Two-Day Shipping

For Prime members, you'll need to order your gifts on or before December 22, 2023, to take advantage of Prime's free, two-day shipping and have your gifts arrive by Christmas. Keep in mind, the two-day shipping period begins when the item is shipped, not when you order! Depending on your location, some items may be available for next-day delivery when ordered on December 23, 2023.

Amazon's Same-Day Delivery

Same-day delivery is also available in more than 90 metro areas. Visit Amazon’s Same-Day Holiday Gift Guide to find must-have gifts and stocking stuffers in top categories — delivered fast via Same-Day Delivery.

"Arrives Before Christmas"

If you want to ensure the gift arrives before Santa's arrival, look for the message “Arrives before Christmas” on the item’s detail page. Of course, if you’re really a straggler, you can always order digital gift cards, which can be delivered on Christmas day.