Christmas Toys at the Last Minute: Amazon Has a Secret Shop Loaded With Deals

For those procrastinators still not finished with their Christmas shopping – even for the kids, shame on you – there’s still a way to score the present and score a deal.

It’s a little-known waypoint of Amazon designed just for toy shopping at bargain prices: The deals department at Amazon Toys & Games (opens in new tab). And if you scurry, there’s still time for Amazon’s storied Amazon Prime two-day – perhaps even one-day or same-day – delivery that will get you the goods by Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Think of this deals toy section of Amazon as a partner to other bargain perks we’ve told you about on Amazon: Amazon Warehouse and Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet , for example, both secrets to deeper savings at Amazon.

Here’s the deal with Amazon deals at Amazon Toys & Games: You can find savings of up to 70%, sometimes more, and there’s an ever-changing assortment. You can sort by different deals, percent discounts, price and average customer reviews. One tip: Move quickly. The item you’re thinking about might not be there (when we clicked on the “top deal” and “coupon deal” sites, nothing was available at the time).

Following the lightning deal link (opens in new tab), we found still available at 54% and 49% discounts a TEMI Dreamhouse four-story dollhouse ($56.40 with discount) and remote control stunt cars ($20.59 with discount).

Following the best deals link (opens in new tab), we found huge discounts on an assortment of Funko POPS (up to 60% off), up to 53% off on Paw Patrol and GUND toys and up to 56% off Melissa & Doug toys.

Oh, and this isn’t a for-kids-only section. There are plenty of fun things for adults as well: discounted drones, games, telescopes and more.