Target: 20 Last-Minute Christmas Deals
Target is just the place to shop for all your last-minute Christmas deals, including toys, stocking stuffers, electronics, home goods and more.
The countdown to Christmas is on…but there’s still time to check out all the deals on Target — if you hurry. Of course, if you're like many shoppers, you’ve waited until the last minute to pick up gifts for everyone on your list. Thankfully, you can take advantage of in-store pick-up, speedy shipping options and Target Circle perks to get your gifts on time.
Order select gifts by Wednesday, 12/20 at 12 pm CST to get them by Christmas Eve. Target is currently offering savings of up to $100 off on select Apple products, up to 60% off select toys, up to 60% off select PlayStation, Nintendo, Switch, & Xbox Games, and up to 40% off kitchen and dining items.
We’ve picked out 20 of Target’s best deals still available for “the big day.”
Target's Holiday "It" List
- Xbox Series X Console, save $100.99, now $399
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset, save $80, now $69.99
- Lambs & Ivy Star Wars/Baby Yoda/Gray Hooded Baby Bath Towel, now $29.99
- Samsung 65" class CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, save $50, now $429.99
- LG 43" Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, save $50, now $249.99
- American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set, 34% off, now $42.99
- Apple iPad 10.9-inch Wi-Fi (2022, 10th generation), save $100, now $349.99
- HP 14" Chromebook Laptop, save $100, now $219.99
- Acer 15.6" Aspire 3 Laptop, save $120, now $379.99
- Brookstone electric blankets, now 30% off
- Matching holiday sleepwear, 50% off
- Bodum Schiuma Milk Frother, 18% off, now $7.99
- Ninja 11pc Nonstick Cookware Set, save $60, now $189.99
- Farberware Reliance 10qt Aluminum Nonstick Wide Stock Pot, 10% off, now $31.49
- Men's Plush Robe, 30% off, now $26.60
- PULSE ShowerSpas Kauai III Shower System, 47% off, now $399.99
- Select Mega Bloks toys, now 15% off
- Select Playstation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox games, up to 50% off
- Select electric toothbrushes, up to 20% off
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS Aluminum Case with Sport Loop, save $70, now $359.99
Target has dozens more deals for everyone on your list, but don’t delay… these deals are flying out the door. Of course, if you’re like Grinch and just waited too long, you can always check out Target Gift Card deals this Holiday season. Check out “All the Deals” on dozens of gift cards for every member of the family.
