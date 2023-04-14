The Kiplinger 25: Our Favorite No-Load Mutual Funds
The Kiplinger 25 is a list of our top no-load mutual funds that have proven capable of weathering any storm.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
The Kiplinger 25 is a list of our favorite no-load mutual funds. We favor funds run by seasoned managers who take a long view and have proved themselves able to weather many a storm. And we prefer low to below-average fees.
In the tables below, you can see for each of the 25 funds, expense ratios and one-year, and annualized five- and ten-year total returns (the fund's rate of return over a given period of time, including interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions).
The Kiplinger 25 Funds
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Symbol
|1 yr. return
|5 yrs. annualized total return
|10 yrs. annualized total return
|Yield
|Expense ratio
|U.S. Stock Funds
|Row 0 - Cell 1
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|Row 0 - Cell 3
|Row 0 - Cell 4
|Row 0 - Cell 5
|Row 0 - Cell 6
|DF Dent Midcap Growth
|DFDMX
|-12.70
|8.00
|10.90
|0.00
|0.85
|Dodge & Cox Stock
|DODGX
|-6.80
|9.40
|11.40
|1.40
|0.51
|Fidelity Blue Chip Growth
|FBGRX
|-15.70
|13.90
|15.60
|0.00
|0.76
|Heartland Mid Cap Value
|HRMDX
|-0.90
|9.70
|N/A
|0.50
|1.10
|Mairs & Power Growth
|MPGFX
|-8.70
|10.30
|10.30
|0.70
|0.61
|T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth
|PRDGX
|-3.80
|11.40
|11.90
|1.10
|0.62
|T. Rowe Price QM US Sm-Cp Gr Eq
|PRDSX
|-5.90
|6.80
|10.40
|0.00
|0.78
|T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value
|PRSVX
|-12.10
|5.50
|7.90
|0.40
|0.78
|Primecap Odyssey Growth
|POGRX
|-4.60
|6.60
|12.00
|0.50
|0.66
|Vanguard Equity-Income
|VEIPX
|-3.30
|8.90
|10.30
|2.80
|0.28
|International Stock Funds
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 4
|Row 11 - Cell 5
|Row 11 - Cell 6
|Baron Emerging Markets
|BEXFX
|-11.60
|-2.60
|2.90
|0.00
|1.33
|Brown Capital Mgmt Intl Small Company
|BCSVX
|-9.50
|5.50
|N/A
|0.00
|1.31
|Fidelity International Growth
|FIGFX
|-2.20
|6.30
|7.00
|0.20
|1.01
|Janus Henderson Global Equity Income
|HFQTX
|-2.10
|3.20
|4.80
|3.80
|1.02
|Specialized Funds
|Row 16 - Cell 1
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|Row 16 - Cell 4
|Row 16 - Cell 5
|Row 16 - Cell 6
|Fidelity Select Health Care
|FSPHX
|-3.90
|10.30
|13.90
|0.00
|0.68
|T. Rowe Price Global Technology
|PRGTX
|-26.20
|4.30
|15.10
|0.00
|0.86
|TCW Enhanced Commodity Strategy
|TGABX
|-12.70
|6.60
|-0.40
|3.80
|0.75
|Bond Funds
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 4
|Row 20 - Cell 5
|Row 20 - Cell 6
|Baird Aggregate Bond
|BAGSX
|-4.90
|0.90
|1.50
|4.20
|0.55
|Fidelity Interm Muni Income
|FLTMX
|0.90
|2.00
|2.00
|3.10
|0.35
|Fidelity Strategic Income
|FADMX
|-3.80
|2.10
|2.80
|5.60
|0.68
|T. Rowe Price Floating Rate
|PRFRX
|2.80
|3.20
|3.30
|8.00
|0.75
|TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond
|TSBRX
|-5.80
|0.50
|1.60
|4.10
|0.64
|Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond
|VEMBX
|-3.00
|3.40
|N/A
|6.50
|0.55
|Vanguard High-Yield Corporate
|VWEHX
|-2.00
|3.20
|3.80
|7.00
|0.23
|Vanguard Short-Term Inv-Grade
|VFSTX
|-0.30
|1.50
|1.50
|4.90
|0.20
|Indexes
|Row 29 - Cell 1
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|Row 29 - Cell 3
|Row 29 - Cell 4
|Row 29 - Cell 5
|Row 29 - Cell 6
|S&P 500-STOCK INDEX
|Row 30 - Cell 1
|-7.70
|11.20
|12.20
|1.70
|Row 30 - Cell 6
|RUSSELL 2000 INDEX*
|Row 31 - Cell 1
|-11.60
|4.70
|8.00
|1.40
|Row 31 - Cell 6
|MSCI EAFE INDEX†
|Row 32 - Cell 1
|-1.40
|3.50
|5.00
|3.10
|Row 32 - Cell 6
|MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX
|Row 33 - Cell 1
|-10.70
|-0.90
|2.00
|3.30
|Row 33 - Cell 6
|BLOOMBERG U.S. AGG BOND IDX#
|Row 34 - Cell 1
|-4.80
|0.90
|1.40
|4.40
|Row 34 - Cell 6
As of March 31, 2023. *Small-company U.S. stocks. †Foreign stocks. #High-grade U.S. bonds. N/A = Fund not in existence for the entire period. SOURCES: Fund companies, FTSE Russell, Morningstar Inc., MSCI, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Yields listed for bond funds are SEC yields, which are net of fees; stock fund yields are the yield for the past 12 months.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Related Content
Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.
-
-
Five Tax Planning Strategies to Use All Year to Lower Taxes
Proactive ways to lighten the tax load include deferring or accelerating income, tax-loss harvesting and bunching several expenses into one year.
By Jamie P. Hopkins, Esq., CFP, RICP • Published
-
Independent Contractors vs. Employees: There's a Difference
This small-business owner risks his livelihood by misclassifying employees to save a few bucks and avoid ‘messy paperwork.’ This won’t end well.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. • Published
-
Do You Have Gun Stocks in Your Funds?
ESG Investors looking to make changes amid gun violence can easily divest from gun stocks ... though it's trickier if they own them through funds.
By Ellen Kennedy • Published
-
Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund (HFQTX) Hangs Tough
Kip 25 A focus on dividend payers and defensive stocks has kept the Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund afloat in a rough market.
By Nellie S. Huang • Published
-
T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value (PRSVX) Stands Out
Kip 25 In this turbulent market, value-priced, higher-quality small caps are holding up better than their fast-growing counterparts.
By Nellie S. Huang • Published
-
Kiplinger 25 Model Portfolios
The Kiplinger 25 Reach your investment goals with these plans using the Kiplinger 25, our favorite no-load mutual funds.
By Nellie S. Huang • Last updated
-
New Leadership at One of Our Funds
Kip 25 Vanguard recently announced that longtime manager Michael Reckmeyer will retire in June.
By Nellie S. Huang • Published
-
The Best T. Rowe Price Funds for 401(k) Retirement Savers
Kiplinger's Investing Outlook A dozen T. Rowe Price mutual funds enjoy a place among the nation's most popular 401(k) retirement products. Find out which ones are worth your investment dollars.
By Nellie S. Huang • Published
-
We Welcome a Tech Fund to the Kip 25
Kip 25 T. Rowe Price Global Technology sees promise in smaller tech companies leading changes to consumer services.
By Nellie S. Huang • Published
-
A Bumper Crop of Fantastic Retirement Funds
mutual funds Retirees and those nearing the end of their careers must consider growth, income and safety for their investments. Here are 10 mutual funds and ETFs that keep those requirements in mind.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA • Last updated