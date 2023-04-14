The Kiplinger 25: Our Favorite No-Load Mutual Funds

The Kiplinger 25 is a list of our favorite no-load mutual funds. We favor funds run by seasoned managers who take a long view and have proved themselves able to weather many a storm. And we prefer low to below-average fees.

In the tables below, you can see for each of the 25 funds, expense ratios and one-year, and annualized five- and ten-year total returns (the fund's rate of return over a given period of time, including interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions).

The Kiplinger 25 Funds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Symbol 1 yr. return 5 yrs. annualized total return 10 yrs. annualized total return Yield Expense ratio U.S. Stock Funds Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6 DF Dent Midcap Growth DFDMX -12.70 8.00 10.90 0.00 0.85 Dodge & Cox Stock DODGX -6.80 9.40 11.40 1.40 0.51 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth FBGRX -15.70 13.90 15.60 0.00 0.76 Heartland Mid Cap Value HRMDX -0.90 9.70 N/A 0.50 1.10 Mairs & Power Growth MPGFX -8.70 10.30 10.30 0.70 0.61 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth PRDGX -3.80 11.40 11.90 1.10 0.62 T. Rowe Price QM US Sm-Cp Gr Eq PRDSX -5.90 6.80 10.40 0.00 0.78 T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value PRSVX -12.10 5.50 7.90 0.40 0.78 Primecap Odyssey Growth POGRX -4.60 6.60 12.00 0.50 0.66 Vanguard Equity-Income VEIPX -3.30 8.90 10.30 2.80 0.28 International Stock Funds Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 5 Row 11 - Cell 6 Baron Emerging Markets BEXFX -11.60 -2.60 2.90 0.00 1.33 Brown Capital Mgmt Intl Small Company BCSVX -9.50 5.50 N/A 0.00 1.31 Fidelity International Growth FIGFX -2.20 6.30 7.00 0.20 1.01 Janus Henderson Global Equity Income HFQTX -2.10 3.20 4.80 3.80 1.02 Specialized Funds Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4 Row 16 - Cell 5 Row 16 - Cell 6 Fidelity Select Health Care FSPHX -3.90 10.30 13.90 0.00 0.68 T. Rowe Price Global Technology PRGTX -26.20 4.30 15.10 0.00 0.86 TCW Enhanced Commodity Strategy TGABX -12.70 6.60 -0.40 3.80 0.75 Bond Funds Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4 Row 20 - Cell 5 Row 20 - Cell 6 Baird Aggregate Bond BAGSX -4.90 0.90 1.50 4.20 0.55 Fidelity Interm Muni Income FLTMX 0.90 2.00 2.00 3.10 0.35 Fidelity Strategic Income FADMX -3.80 2.10 2.80 5.60 0.68 T. Rowe Price Floating Rate PRFRX 2.80 3.20 3.30 8.00 0.75 TIAA-CREF Core Impact Bond TSBRX -5.80 0.50 1.60 4.10 0.64 Vanguard Emerging Markets Bond VEMBX -3.00 3.40 N/A 6.50 0.55 Vanguard High-Yield Corporate VWEHX -2.00 3.20 3.80 7.00 0.23 Vanguard Short-Term Inv-Grade VFSTX -0.30 1.50 1.50 4.90 0.20 Indexes Row 29 - Cell 1 Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 3 Row 29 - Cell 4 Row 29 - Cell 5 Row 29 - Cell 6 S&P 500-STOCK INDEX Row 30 - Cell 1 -7.70 11.20 12.20 1.70 Row 30 - Cell 6 RUSSELL 2000 INDEX* Row 31 - Cell 1 -11.60 4.70 8.00 1.40 Row 31 - Cell 6 MSCI EAFE INDEX† Row 32 - Cell 1 -1.40 3.50 5.00 3.10 Row 32 - Cell 6 MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEX Row 33 - Cell 1 -10.70 -0.90 2.00 3.30 Row 33 - Cell 6 BLOOMBERG U.S. AGG BOND IDX# Row 34 - Cell 1 -4.80 0.90 1.40 4.40 Row 34 - Cell 6

As of March 31, 2023. *Small-company U.S. stocks. †Foreign stocks. #High-grade U.S. bonds. N/A = Fund not in existence for the entire period. SOURCES: Fund companies, FTSE Russell, Morningstar Inc., MSCI, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Yields listed for bond funds are SEC yields, which are net of fees; stock fund yields are the yield for the past 12 months.

