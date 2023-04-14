The Kiplinger 25: Our Favorite No-Load Mutual Funds

The Kiplinger 25 is a list of our top no-load mutual funds that have proven capable of weathering any storm.

By Nellie S. Huang
published

The Kiplinger 25 is a list of our favorite no-load mutual funds. We favor funds run by seasoned managers who take a long view and have proved themselves able to weather many a storm. And we prefer low to below-average fees.

In the tables below, you can see for each of the 25 funds, expense ratios and one-year, and annualized five- and ten-year total returns (the fund's rate of return over a given period of time, including interest, capital gains, dividends and distributions).

The Kiplinger 25 Funds

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Symbol1 yr. return5 yrs. annualized total return10 yrs. annualized total returnYieldExpense ratio
U.S. Stock FundsRow 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Row 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6
DF Dent Midcap GrowthDFDMX-12.708.0010.900.000.85
Dodge & Cox StockDODGX-6.809.4011.401.400.51
Fidelity Blue Chip GrowthFBGRX-15.7013.9015.600.000.76
Heartland Mid Cap ValueHRMDX-0.909.70N/A0.501.10
Mairs & Power GrowthMPGFX-8.7010.3010.300.700.61
T. Rowe Price Dividend GrowthPRDGX-3.8011.4011.901.100.62
T. Rowe Price QM US Sm-Cp Gr EqPRDSX-5.906.8010.400.000.78
T. Rowe Price Small-Cap ValuePRSVX-12.105.507.900.400.78
Primecap Odyssey GrowthPOGRX-4.606.6012.000.500.66
Vanguard Equity-IncomeVEIPX-3.308.9010.302.800.28
International Stock FundsRow 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 5 Row 11 - Cell 6
Baron Emerging MarketsBEXFX-11.60-2.602.900.001.33
Brown Capital Mgmt Intl Small CompanyBCSVX-9.505.50N/A0.001.31
Fidelity International GrowthFIGFX-2.206.307.000.201.01
Janus Henderson Global Equity IncomeHFQTX-2.103.204.803.801.02
Specialized FundsRow 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4 Row 16 - Cell 5 Row 16 - Cell 6
Fidelity Select Health CareFSPHX-3.9010.3013.900.000.68
T. Rowe Price Global TechnologyPRGTX-26.204.3015.100.000.86
TCW Enhanced Commodity StrategyTGABX-12.706.60-0.403.800.75
Bond FundsRow 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4 Row 20 - Cell 5 Row 20 - Cell 6
Baird Aggregate BondBAGSX-4.900.901.504.200.55
Fidelity Interm Muni IncomeFLTMX0.902.002.003.100.35
Fidelity Strategic IncomeFADMX-3.802.102.805.600.68
T. Rowe Price Floating RatePRFRX2.803.203.308.000.75
TIAA-CREF Core Impact BondTSBRX-5.800.501.604.100.64
Vanguard Emerging Markets BondVEMBX-3.003.40N/A6.500.55
Vanguard High-Yield CorporateVWEHX-2.003.203.807.000.23
Vanguard Short-Term Inv-GradeVFSTX-0.301.501.504.900.20
IndexesRow 29 - Cell 1 Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 3 Row 29 - Cell 4 Row 29 - Cell 5 Row 29 - Cell 6
S&P 500-STOCK INDEXRow 30 - Cell 1 -7.7011.2012.201.70Row 30 - Cell 6
RUSSELL 2000 INDEX*Row 31 - Cell 1 -11.604.708.001.40Row 31 - Cell 6
MSCI EAFE INDEX†Row 32 - Cell 1 -1.403.505.003.10Row 32 - Cell 6
MSCI EMERGING MARKETS INDEXRow 33 - Cell 1 -10.70-0.902.003.30Row 33 - Cell 6
BLOOMBERG U.S. AGG BOND IDX#Row 34 - Cell 1 -4.800.901.404.40Row 34 - Cell 6

As of March 31, 2023. *Small-company U.S. stocks.  †Foreign stocks.  #High-grade U.S. bonds.  N/A = Fund not in existence for the entire period.  SOURCES: Fund companies, FTSE Russell, Morningstar Inc., MSCI, S&P Dow Jones Indices.  Yields listed for bond funds are SEC yields, which are net of fees; stock fund yields are the yield for the past 12 months.

Kip 25
