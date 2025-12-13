The Stoic Retirement: Ancient Wisdom for Today’s Biggest Life Transition

History offers few better examples of someone preparing for a major life transition than Marcus Aurelius.
Chosen at a young age to one day "assume the purple," he spent his youth not chasing power but studying philosophy — reading, writing and thinking about what it meant to live well and rule wisely.
When he finally took the throne, Marcus faced nonstop crises: war along the northern front, a devastating plague, political betrayals and financial strain. Yet through it all, he remained disciplined, steady and unusually unpretentious for a man with absolute authority. His private writings reveal why. He relied on an ancient philosophy to stay centered, constantly reminding himself of what he could control, what he couldn’t, and how small even the Roman Empire looked from the vantage point of the clouds.
Your step into retirement isn’t as history-shaping, but it’s every bit as life-shaping. And like Marcus, most people feel a complicated