Think You Know How to Be Happy in Retirement? These 9 Stats May Surprise You

When it comes to your retirement happiness, don't believe everything you hear. We've turned to solid research for the facts on finding your bliss in retirement.

The average person might celebrate retirement with a vacation. John Glenn, on the other hand, celebrated his with a trip to outer space.

At 77, after announcing his retirement from the U.S. Senate, Glenn joined the space shuttle Discovery, returning to orbit 36 years after becoming the first American to circle the Earth. His late-life mission wasn’t a stunt. It was an expression of who he was and what he believed about meaning in the later chapters of life.

“If there is one thing I've learned in my years on this planet,” he once said, “it's that the happiest people are ones who pursue meaning.”

Of course, you don’t need to go to space to pursue a happy retirement. In fact, most retirees are already happy. A 2025 TIAA Institute review of retirement well-being found that over 90% of retirees report being “quite satisfied” or happy with their lives overall, despite common worries about money.

Percentage of respondents moderately or very satisfied with retirement, 1992 - 2020.

Graph showing percentage of respondents moderately or very satisfied with retirement, 1992 - 2020. The data show consistently high levels, between about 92% and 95%.

(Image credit: TIAA Institute, "A review of existing measures of retirement well-being," 2025.)

But when you dig deeper, the picture becomes far more nuanced. Not all happy retirees are happy in the same way. These statistics reveal why.