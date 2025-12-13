11 Outrageous Ways To Spend Money in Retirement

Whether you have excess cash to spend or want to pretend, here’s a look at 11 ridiculous ways retirees can splurge.

Sitting on a small fortune in retirement and don’t know what to do with it, or just want to live vicariously through the rich and frivolous?

Well, look no further. We've put together a list of some of the most outrageous things retirees can spend their money on.

Sure, we all want to give to charities and leave money to our heirs, but it's also perfectly ok to splurge, especially if you made a fortune in the stock market bull run of the last twenty years.

If indulging is on your list, here are eleven over-the-top ways to do that, whether travel, cars, clothes, gadgets, or simply spending money is your thing.

1. Vacay at the Palace of Versailles

Palace of Versailles

Who doesn’t want to live like kings and queens, and what better way than by vacationing at the Palace of Versailles?

You can do that by booking a room at th