11 Outrageous Ways To Spend Money in Retirement

Sitting on a small fortune in retirement and don’t know what to do with it, or just want to live vicariously through the rich and frivolous?
Well, look no further. We've put together a list of some of the most outrageous things retirees can spend their money on.
Sure, we all want to give to charities and leave money to our heirs, but it's also perfectly ok to splurge, especially if you made a fortune in the stock market bull run of the last twenty years.
From just
If indulging is on your list, here are eleven over-the-top ways to do that, whether travel, cars, clothes, gadgets, or simply spending money is your thing.
1. Vacay at the Palace of Versailles
Who doesn’t want to live like kings and queens, and what better way than by vacationing at the Palace of Versailles?
You can do that by booking a room at th