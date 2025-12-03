Medline IPO: Should You Buy MDLN Stock?

The market for initial public offerings (IPOs) was gaining momentum heading into the fourth quarter of 2025, but quickly lost steam as the record-long government shutdown put a short-term halt to public offerings.
According to Renaissance Capital, the 64 IPOs we saw in Q3 raised a combined $15.3 billion, marking the biggest quarter of new issuance since 2021.
"Twenty-four IPOs raised $100 million or more, another post-2021 high, led by a wave of high-profile unicorns," wrote Renaissance Capital in its Q3 2025 Quarterly Review (pdf). "Renewed interest in growth stocks allowed many of these names to price above the midpoint, and while a few of the earlier IPOs had explosive debuts, like billion-dollar deal Figma's historic 250% pop, more rational appetite prevailed towards quarter end."
But October saw just 22 new listings, and November had half that, with the 33 total offerings raising a combined $5.5 billion.
And while Renaissance Capital does not expect a rush of offerings through year's end "due to a backlogged SEC, pressure on AI and other tech stocks, and the approaching holiday slowdown," there are several names in the pipeline that could make their market debut before the new year.
Among them is medical supplies company Medline, whose estimated deal size of $5 billion will make it the biggest IPO since Rivian Automotive (RIVN) raised $11.9 billion in its 2021 offering.
When is the Medline IPO?
In late October, Medline announced that it had filed its IPO paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), though no specifics were given as to the number of shares it plans to issue or the price range for the offering.
While the exact date of the Medline IPO is unknown, the company is expected to start trading its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "MDLN" at some point over the next few weeks.
Who owns Medline?
Medline previously traded on the public markets in the mid-1970s, but was taken private by Jim and Jon Mills, who founded the company in 1966.
In 2021, a group of private equity firms – Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman – acquired a majority stake in Medline for roughly $30 billion, in what was then the largest leveraged buyout since 2008.
According to the company's regulatory filing, Medline currently operates 22 manufacturing facilities and 69 distribution centers across more than 100 countries. It employs 43,000 folks worldwide.
Its growth is impressive too. The company has enjoyed more than 50 straight years of annual net sales growth. In 2024, Medline generated net sales of $25.5 billion, up 10% from the year prior. And in the first six months of 2025, net sales rose 9.8% to $13.5 billion.
Can I buy MDLN stock?
"An initial public offering enables a private company to 'go public,' or start trading in public markets, by issuing its own shares on a stock exchange for the first time. In this way, any investor can buy shares and the company can raise capital to grow," Kiplinger contributing writer Tom Taulli writes in his article, "What Is an Initial