6 Dividend Growth ETFs to Buy
Dividend growth ETFs outperform the market over time and help investors beat inflation.
The past couple of years have shone a bright light on one of the many virtues of dividend growth stocks – and by extension, dividend growth ETFs.
Inflation eats away at the power of the U.S. dollar, and over the past few years, it has been feasting. In 2021, America suffered a 7% annual inflation rate, followed by another 6.5% in 2022. In practical terms, an item bought for $10 in 2021 would already cost $11.20 today.
Now, imagine you live off dividends – which if you don't now, you still might one day in retirement – and your dividends remained flat between 2021 and 2023. That means even though the amount of dollars you received stayed the same, how much those dollars could purchase would have shrunk considerably. But if you held dividend growth stocks, you might be much closer to whole.
Dividend growth stocks and dividend growth ETFs possess other important characteristics, of course.
For one, dividends overall are an important component of overall return – from 1930 to 2022, a little more than 40% of the S&P 500's annualized total return was generated by the payment and reinvestment of dividends, according to Nuveen research.
Dividend growth is a winning strategy. According to Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds data, dividend growers and initiators in the S&P 500 generated an overall average annual return of 10.2%, outpacing dividend payers (9.2%), dividend stocks with no change in dividend policy (6.6%), dividend non-payers (-0.6%), dividend cutters and eliminators (4.0%) and the equal-weighted S&P 500 Index (7.7%).
Better still? Dividend growth stocks outperformed with less volatility than any of those other categories.
Now, you could hand-pick a few dividend stocks and hope you end up selecting the outperformers of the bunch. But you might also consider casting a wider net, owning dozens if not hundreds of dividend growers via the best ETFs. Read on as we examine six dividend growth ETFs that cover several ways to play expanding payouts.
Data is as of June 15. Yields represent the trailing 12-month yield, which is a standard measure for equity funds.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
- Assets under management: $69.0 billion
- Dividend yield: 2.0%
- Expenses: 0.06%, or $6 annually for every $10,000 invested
We'll start with the largest-by-a-mile dividend growth ETF: the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG, $161.61), which, at $69 billion in assets under management (AUM), is nearly three times the next biggest option.
VIG tracks the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which holds U.S. companies that have consistently increased dividends every year for at least a decade. This not only improves your chances of enjoying larger payouts over time, but sustained dividend growth is a symbol of high financial quality – a combination that makes this fund one of the best options for younger investors.
The resultant portfolio is primarily large-cap in nature, with a median market cap of more than $173 billion across its 300-plus holdings. Firms like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) pepper VIG's top holdings.
The index also nods to another common trait of dividend growth ETFs: so-so yields. Specifically, the index excludes the top 25% highest-yielding eligible companies. While high yields aren't an automatic red flag, some high-paying stocks can have less sustainable dividends at risk of being cut – something that's diametrically opposed to dividend growth. Many other dividend growth ETFs might not explicitly exclude high yielders, but fat yields are typically a rarity in this kind of fund.
Sector allocations are fairly lopsided – there's tons of exposure to tech stocks (22%), financials (18%), healthcare (16%), consumer staples (12%) and industrials (13%), but single-digit exposure to the six other sectors.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
- Assets under management: $23.7 billion
- Dividend yield: 2.5%
- Expenses: 0.08%
The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO, $51.45) is another predominantly large-cap dividend-growth ETF.
DGRO tracks the Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index, made up of stocks with at least five years of uninterrupted annual dividend growth, as well as an earnings payout ratio of less than 75%. This is another filter meant to improve portfolio quality – companies that pay out too high a percentage of their income as dividends might not be able to continue delivering those payouts over time. The ETF's underlying index also excludes stocks in the top decile by dividend yield.
Like with VIG, DGRO is heaviest in the same five sectors – healthcare (19%), financials (18%), information technology (18%), industrials (11%) and consumer staples (10%) – albeit at different weights.
And while it does hold some mid- and small-cap stocks, the lion's share (80%) are large-cap in nature. Top holdings such as Microsoft, Apple, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are largely similar to VIG, too.
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- Assets under management: $11.5 billion
- Dividend yield: 2.0%
- Expenses: 0.35%
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL, $93.90) tracks the most famous index of dividend growth around: the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.
The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats is made up of S&P 500 dividend stocks that have improved their payouts on an annual basis for a whopping 25 consecutive years – at minimum. The majority of these Aristocrats have streaks of 40 years or more, and some, dubbed "Dividend Kings," have hit the 50-year milestone for dividend growth.
Also noteworthy: NOBL is equally weighted, meaning that each time the fund rebalances, all stocks represent the same percentage of assets. They do shift between rebalancings, however – top holdings include the likes of Albermarle (ALB) and Pentair (PNR), though even now, no holding makes up 2% or more of assets.
And while this can change over time, right now, NOBL is an extremely unbalanced fund. While the ETF's rules prevent any one sector from accounting for more than 30% of holdings, two – consumer staples stocks (25%) and industrials (23%) – account for nearly half combined. Meanwhile, materials, healthcare and financials each account for between 10% and 12% of AUM.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Assets under management: $22.4 billion
- Dividend yield: 2.7%
- Expenses: 0.35%
Another "Aristocrat" index worth investigating is the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, which is made up of S&P Composite 1500 companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. Constituents are weighted by their annual dividend yield, with a maximum weight of 4%.
Over the past couple of decades, this group of stocks has been particularly useful from a defensive standpoint. From S&P Dow Jones Indices:
"Looking at the period from Dec. 31, 1999, to March 31, 2022, when the market (as represented by the S&P 1500) was down, the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats outperformed the S&P Composite 1500 and S&P 500 High Dividend Index by an average of 140 bps [basis points] per month and 49 bps per month, respectively." S&P adds that during the 15 worst-performing months for the S&P 1500 during that period, the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats performance was 229 bps and 358 bps better than those respective indexes.
You can get exposure to that index via the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY, $122.95).
SDY's 121-holding portfolio is heavier in mid-cap stocks (42%) and small-cap stocks (23%) than the previous funds. It's also a much better yielder, at 2.7% currently.
From a sector perspective, industrial stocks are tops at 20%, followed by staples (17%), utilities (15%) and financials (15%). Individual weightings are pretty balanced, however, and no stock currently accounts for more than 2% of AUM. At the moment, Post-It maker 3M (MMM), tech giant International Business Machines (IBM) and real estate investment trust (REIT) National Retail Properties (NNN) are among the top holdings.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
- Assets under management: $832.0 million
- Dividend yield: 2.7%
- Expenses: 0.40%
Dividend growth isn't exclusive to large- and mid-cap stocks. Investors interested in delving into payout-raising small-cap stocks can invest in the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV, $60.56).
SMDV tracks the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index, which holds companies in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index that have improved their annual dividend payouts every year for at least a decade.
This dividend growth ETF is required to hold at least 40 stocks – if there aren't at least 40 stocks in the Russell 2000 with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth, it will include companies with shorter payout histories. Fortunately, that's not the case for SMDV, which holds about 100 stocks right now.
SMDV is another top-heavy fund, with financials (28%) and industrials (22%) combining to make up half the fund. Utility stocks (17%) are the only other double-digit weight. But on an individual-stock basis, no holding is more than 1.5% of AUM. Vascular surgery specialist Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT), diversified food equipment manufacturer Standex International (SXI) and water meter firm Badger Meter (BMI) are among the kinds of stocks held in this small-cap dividend growth ETF.
Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF
- Assets under management: $44.1 million
- Dividend yield: 1.3%
- Expenses: 0.43%
The last dividend growth ETF we'll look at is the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD, $55.09), which relies on a familiar dividend-health system to determine its holding.
The DIVCON system, by Reality Shares, evaluates seven quantitative factors across the 500 largest U.S. companies to determine their dividend health, assigning them ratings from 1 to 5. DIVCON 1, the lowest rating, indicates a company that is likely to cut its payout over the next 12 months, while DIVCON 5, the highest rating, indicates a company that is likely to raise its payout over the next 12 months.
The LEAD ETF tracks the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend Index, which holds all DIVCON 5 stocks or the 30 stocks with the highest DIVCON scores, whichever is greater. At the moment, LEAD holds 66 stocks that the DIVCON system indicates are likely to raise their payouts – currently, that list includes the likes of semiconductor stocks Lam Research (LRCX), Broadcom (AVGO) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR).
The fund is split between large-caps (60%) and mid-caps (40%). It's also the most lopsided of the bunch from a sector perspective, at 25% technology, 17% industrials and 12% healthcare.
There are a few other things worth noting. For one, LEAD has accumulated just $44 million in assets – a meager sum given that the fund launched in 2016 – and extremely thin volume of just 3,300 shares per day. None of this means that LEAD will necessarily up and disappear anytime soon. But the thin trading volume means you should use limit orders and stop losses when buying and selling this fund.
Also, even among dividend growth ETFs, this Siren fund's yield is meager. At 1.3%, LEAD yields less than a third of what you can get out of your average money market fund, and it's the only fund on this list that doles out smaller dividends than the S&P 500.
Kyle Woodley is the Editor-in-Chief of Young and The Invested, a site dedicated to improving the personal finances and financial literacy of parents and children. He also writes the weekly The Weekend Tea newsletter, which covers both news and analysis about spending, saving, investing, the economy and more.
Kyle was previously the Senior Investing Editor for Kiplinger.com, and the Managing Editor for InvestorPlace.com before that. His work has appeared in several outlets, including Yahoo! Finance, MSN Money, Barchart, The Globe & Mail and the Nasdaq. He also has appeared as a guest on Fox Business Network and Money Radio, among other shows and podcasts, and he has been quoted in several outlets, including MarketWatch, Vice and Univision. He is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a BA in journalism.
You can check out his thoughts on the markets (and more) at @KyleWoodley.
Tips for Retirement Planning in the Digital Age
The internet has changed how things work, so planning for retirement is a different game now. There are some methods to follow that will help.
By Jacob Wolinsky • Published
Three Common Social Security Misconceptions: Don’t Make a Claiming Mistake
The rules evolve over time, there’s dated information out there, and what works for someone else might not work for you. Here’s what to look out for.
By Summer Roberts, IAR • Published
What's So Scary About a Mega-Cap Tech Bull Market?
Bears say the market can't keep rallying when only five mega-cap tech stocks are driving returns, but history suggests otherwise.
By Dan Burrows • Published
Stock Market Today: Stocks Climb After Solid Retail Sales, Cava IPO
It was a busy day of economic data, with most of Wall Street focused on May's stronger-than-expected retail sales report.
By Karee Venema • Published
The Pros' Investment Strategies for Today's Market
Fundamentals, fixed income and gold are just some of the investment strategies Wall Street's top minds are using to navigate the current market environment.
By Coryanne Hicks • Published
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise as Jobless Claims Jump, Big Tech Bounces
While many tech and tech-adjacent stocks bounced Thursday, video game retailer GameStop plunged on a C-Suite shocker.
By Karee Venema • Published
Stock Market Today: Apple Stock Hits New High as WWDC Kicks Off
The blue chip tech giant unveiled its newest product, a virtual/augmented reality headset that will be sold for $3,499.
By Karee Venema • Published
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar After Jobs Data, Debt Ceiling Deal
The major benchmarks rallied hard into the weekend after a mixed May jobs report and end to debt ceiling drama.
By Karee Venema • Published
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower Ahead of Key Debt Ceiling Vote
The major benchmarks spent most of Wednesday in the red as the House prepares to vote on the debt ceiling deal this evening.
By Karee Venema • Published
Stock Market Today: Stocks Give Back Big Debt Ceiling Deal Gains
The major benchmarks opened solidly higher Tuesday after lawmakers announced a debt ceiling deal, but optimism faded into the close.
By Karee Venema • Published