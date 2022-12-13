The 9 Best Growth ETFs to Buy Now

In the rough stock market environment we've seen in 2022, many investors have gone "risk off," shifting away from growth investing in pursuit of more defensive plays. Thus growth stocks – and by extension, growth exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – are facing more volatility and risk than they have in recent years.

But as the old saying goes, "Be greedy when others are fearful." So if you're a growth-oriented investor, now may be the perfect time to carve out a position in names that are trading at more attractive levels than they were a year ago.

There is assuredly risk with this approach, but there's always risk in the stock market. And at the end of the day, companies don't succeed by being more stable – or "less bad" – than their peers. The long-term success of a publicly traded stock is fundamentally based on its ability to continue to move its sales and profits higher, and push its share price north in kind.

So as we get ready for 2023, it might be time to rethink what has worked previously and instead look to a future that may not be as bleak as the past 12 months. If you are optimistic about the new year – or if you're simply a buy-and-hold investor looking to play the likelihood of long-term growth instead of worrying about short-term troubles – then it could be wise to consider growth ETFs. These investments focus on companies that are expanding their profits and sales, and are looking to grow and expand operations in 2023.

Read on as we look at the nine best growth ETFs to buy now. These funds, which hold anywhere from dozens to hundreds of growth stocks , allow you to bet broadly, or make tactical bets on slivers of the market – both without hitching your wagon to any one or two particular stocks.

Data is as of Dec. 12. Dividend yields represent the trailing 12-month yield, which is a standard measure for equity funds.