The best books on investing break down one of the biggest barriers for folks wanting to build wealth: knowledge, or the lack thereof.

Most people might think that money is the largest hurdle for those wanting to start investing in the stock market . But with funds and apps that let you get started for as little as $1, you can invest with your pocket change.

However, what is arguably the greatest obstacle facing both beginning and seasoned investors alike is not knowing what to do.

Unfortunately, investing is not part of most educational curricula, so it's up to investors to create their own course, so to speak. The good news is that it's never been easier to do so thanks to the plethora of engaging investing books available.

The bad news is that the abundance of choices can be a little overwhelming. This article will help you narrow it down.

Here, we look at six of the best books for investors, from quick reads you can knock out on your morning commute, to hefty tomes that leave nothing uncovered. And if you want to buy any of these books on investing for yourself or someone in your life who's just getting started, we've included links to purchase pages.