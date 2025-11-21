A New $18 TSA Fee Is Coming Soon: What to Know
Don't have a REAL ID yet? You might get hit with a fee to go through security at the airport.
The TSA has made a few overhauls this year that travelers love. You can keep your shoes on. The new TSA family lanes speeds up security for families and individuals alike. But the latest airport rule change is more annoying than exciting.
On Thursday, the agency announced a new $18 fee for passengers going through security without a REAL ID or an acceptable alternative.
There's no word yet on when travelers will start seeing the new fee, but the TSA said it will begin collecting it after it formally announces its new "alternative identity verification program" designed specifically for passengers without a compliant form of identification. Here's what you need to know ahead of your next flight.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
TSA to charge $18 fee to travelers with no REAL ID
After repeated delays, the TSA officially began enforcing the use of the REAL ID to get through airport security in May. While many states had already switched over by then, Americans who hadn't renewed their driver's license since the switch or who lived in states that hadn't made the change yet scrambled to get the compliant form of identification.
Now that travelers have had a few months to get their driver's license updated to the new format, the TSA has announced plans to start charging a fee to travelers who still haven't done so.
If you're going through security without a REAL ID or one of the government-approved REAL ID alternatives, you'll soon see an $18 fee for doing so. The price is based on the estimated cost of operating the "alternative identity verification program" created to screen passengers who don't have a compliant form of ID.
Kiplinger Best Travel Cards<p>Travel cards help you rack up the points or miles fast, leading to sizable discounts on future trips. Explore our top options, powered by Bankrate. Advertising <a href="https://www.kiplinger.com/content-funding-on-kiplinger"><u>disclosure. <p><a href="https://oc.brcclx.com/t?lid=26759006&s1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kiplinger.com%2Fpersonal-finance%2Ftravel%2Fa-new-tsa-fee-is-coming-for-travelers-with-no-real-id&tid=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank"><strong>View offers
REAL ID alternatives to avoid the TSA fee
If you want to avoid the new TSA fee but can't make time to go to the DMV yet, you may already have an acceptable alternative. According to the TSA, acceptable REAL ID alternatives include:
- A U.S. passport or passport card
- Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI or other trusted traveler card issued by the Department of Homeland Security.
- A permanent resident card
- A border crossing card
- A Veteran Health Identification card
- A photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation, including Enhanced Tribal Cards
- A USCIS Employment Authorization card
If you don't have any of those alternatives, you'll have to go through an additional screening process. In addition to planning for a possible $18 fee, expect the process to take longer than it would normally. That means showing up earlier than usual to make sure the additional screening doesn't cause you to miss your flight.
Get more insurance tips and other personal finance insights straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily newsletter, A Step Ahead.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
Dow Soars 493 Points in Fed-Fueled Bounce: Stock Market Today
New York Fed President John Williams struck a dovish tone Friday, which eased Wall Street's worries over a potential December pause.
-
Ask the Editor: Home Sale Tax Break
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, Joy Taylor answers questions on the gain exclusion tax break when you sell your home.
-
How to Skip Fees at the Bank
You can steer clear of fees, especially if you choose your account wisely. Here are some tips to keep them at bay.
-
Insurance Buyer Beware: States Are Lowering the Bar for Agents and Brokers
A new California law removes 20 hours of required education before an aspiring agent can take tests to get licensed. They can then get licensed in other states.
-
Amazon Haul Gift Guide: Under-$20 Gifts That Keep Your Holiday Budget in Tact
From stocking stuffers to budget-friendly crowd pleasers, these are the best under-$20 gifts on Amazon Haul right now.
-
When Helping Mom and Dad Hurts Your Wallet
New research shows how assisting an aging parent with expenses can strain your own finances.
-
6 Quick Money Moves to Make Before the Year Ends
Finish the year strong with smart money moves that can boost savings, trim taxes and set you up for a better 2026.
-
Want to Change Banks? Try This 'Soft' Strategy
The "soft switching" banking trend allows you to explore a new bank account while keeping your primary one. See how it could benefit you.
-
I'm an Attorney and a CPA: Charitable Giving Just Got a Little Easier, But Also a Little Harder
The OBBB shakes up charitable deductions with a little help for non-itemizers and a new challenge for itemizers this holiday season.
-
I'm 57 With a Great Remote Job, but My Company Wants Me in the Office Full-Time
We asked career planning and human resources experts for advice on how to handle return-to-work orders.