A New $18 TSA Fee Is Coming Soon: What to Know

The TSA has made a few overhauls this year that travelers love. You can keep your shoes on. The new TSA family lanes speeds up security for families and individuals alike. But the latest airport rule change is more annoying than exciting.

On Thursday, the agency announced a new $18 fee for passengers going through security without a REAL ID or an acceptable alternative.

There's no word yet on when travelers will start seeing the new fee, but the TSA said it will begin collecting it after it formally announces its new "alternative identity verification program" designed specifically for passengers without a compliant form of identification. Here's what you need to know ahead of your next flight.

TSA to charge $18 fee to travelers with no REAL ID

After repeated delays, the TSA officially began enforcing the use of the REAL ID to get through airport security in May. While many states had already switched over by then, Americans who hadn't renewed their driver's license since the switch or who lived in states that hadn't made the change yet scrambled to get the compliant form of identification.

Now that travelers have had a few months to get their driver's license updated to the new format, the TSA has announced plans to start charging a fee to travelers who still haven't done so.

If you're going through security without a REAL ID or one of the government-approved REAL ID alternatives, you'll soon see an $18 fee for doing so. The price is based on the estimated cost of operating the "alternative identity verification program" created to screen passengers who don't have a compliant form of ID.

REAL ID alternatives to avoid the TSA fee

If you want to avoid the new TSA fee but can't make time to go to the DMV yet, you may already have an acceptable alternative. According to the TSA, acceptable REAL ID alternatives include:

A U.S. passport or passport card

Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI or other trusted traveler card issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

A permanent resident card

A border crossing card

A Veteran Health Identification card

A photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation, including Enhanced Tribal Cards

A USCIS Employment Authorization card

If you don't have any of those alternatives, you'll have to go through an additional screening process. In addition to planning for a possible $18 fee, expect the process to take longer than it would normally. That means showing up earlier than usual to make sure the additional screening doesn't cause you to miss your flight.

