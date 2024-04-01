How to Know If You Were Affected by the AT&T Breach and What to Do About It

AT&T has been hit by a data breach impacting 73 million current and former account holders, including personal information such as Social Security numbers, the telecommunications company recently disclosed.

Following a release of customer data on the dark web two weeks ago, AT&T launched an investigation and determined that the data was from 2019 or earlier and impacted 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, AT&T said.

“The information varied by customer and account, but may have included full name, email address, mailing address, phone number, Social Security number, date of birth, AT&T account number and passcode,” AT&T said in a post on its website .

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

The company added that if you were affected by the breach, AT&T will reach out by mail or email and offer complimentary identity theft and credit monitoring services.

Concerned customers with any questions can also call AT&T wireless customer service at 1-800-331-0500.

If your account was impacted by the data breach, AT&T has already reset your passcode. If you were not impacted by still want to do so, you can follow these steps:

Go to your myAT&T Profile and sign in

and sign in Scroll to "My linked accounts" and select it

Select "Edit" for the passcode you want to update

Follow the steps to choose a new passcode

Monitor your credit for free

In addition to resetting your passcode, AT&T encourages customers to monitor their account activity and credit reports.

“You can set up free fraud alerts from nationwide credit bureaus — Equifax , Experian , and TransUnion ,” AT&T said. “You can also request and review your free credit report at any time via Freecreditreport.com .”

Kiplinger experts also recommend seven smart moves to prevent identity theft , including securing your personal devices, safeguarding your Social Security number and using strong, diverse passwords.