Integrity, Generosity and Wealth: A Faith-Based Approach to Business

In today's world, there's a lot of misconception over the term "Christian." Some people associate the word with judgment, hypocrisy or outdated beliefs.

However, at its core, being a follower of Christ is about striving to live according to the principles of God's Kingdom — principles that are timeless, transformative and meant to shape every aspect of our lives, including business and finance.

Living as a Kingdom citizen means walking in the authority God has given us — an authority that extends to every area of our lives. As an entrepreneur and investor, I strive daily to align my decisions with the values of God's Kingdom.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

The Kiplinger Building Wealth program handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.

This means embracing integrity, generosity and a Kingdom-driven approach to wealth. It also means rejecting the extremes of prosperity gospel and scarcity mentality, instead seeking biblical wisdom on how to steward financial resources effectively.

Faith and finance

Money is a sensitive topic in Christian circles. It is a topic that has been misused and misrepresented in the Church. On one end of the spectrum, some preach that faith alone will bring financial abundance. On the other, some claim that true humility comes from poverty.

These conflicting messages leave many believers unsure of how to approach money in a way that aligns with their faith.

The truth is, wealth is neither inherently good nor evil — it is a tool. The Bible warns against the love of money, not money itself. It calls us to be wise stewards, multiplying what we've been given while using it to bless others.

Unfortunately, much of the Church focuses on extending grace for big sins but leaves little room for big blessings. We must shift the narrative.

Financial success, when rooted in biblical principles, can be a powerful vehicle for impact, allowing us to serve others more effectively and further the work of the Kingdom.

Applying biblical values in business

Integrity is the cornerstone of my business philosophy. As a successful entrepreneur in the real estate investment industry, I have seen many opportunities to make quick money at the expense of others.

I have turned down numerous deals that, while profitable to my company, would not

have been accretive to my investors. Choosing integrity over short-term gains has always proven to be the right decision — not only ethically but also financially. God honors businesses that operate with honesty and transparency.

Operating with biblical values in business also means being intentional about how we treat employees, partners and clients. Leadership is not about power; it's about service.

A faith-driven entrepreneur must be willing to make difficult decisions that prioritize long-term integrity over immediate profits. In the end, doing business God's way welcomes the biggest blessings.

Serving others first

A fundamental principle of God's Kingdom is putting others before ourselves. In my business, this translates to prioritizing the well-being of my clients over financial gain.

Unfortunately, in the investment world, many firms push products onto clients without considering their best interests. Some investors, particularly retirees, depend on their investments for financial security. If placed in unsuitable deals, their entire livelihood can be jeopardized.

At our firm, we take a different approach. If an investment is not the right fit for a client, we are willing to walk away rather than risk their financial well-being.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

This commitment to service may mean fewer transactions in the short term, but it builds long-term trust and credibility. When we serve with integrity, we create lasting relationships and a reputation that attracts the right opportunities.

Embracing generosity as a business strategy

Generosity is often seen as an act of charity, but in God's economy, it is a principle of multiplication. The world teaches us to accumulate, but the Bible teaches us to give. Counterintuitively, the more we give, the more we receive — not just financially, but in the fulfillment and impact we create.

My business is built on the belief that generosity is not just a personal virtue but a corporate strategy. This means ensuring that our success benefits not just shareholders but employees, clients and the communities we touch.

Generosity can take many forms — fair wages, philanthropy, mentorship and ethical decision-making that prioritizes people over profits. When generosity becomes part of a company's culture, it transforms the way we do business and the legacy we leave.

Kingdom-driven wealth

At the heart of biblical finance is a simple truth: Nothing we have is truly ours. Everything belongs to God, and we are merely stewards of His resources.

This mindset shifts the way we approach wealth. Instead of hoarding, we hold it with open hands. Instead of chasing success for selfish gain, we pursue it with the intent to bless others.

Purpose-driven wealth is about more than financial security — it's about impact. It's about using our resources to create opportunities, uplift communities and further God's work on earth.

When we align our businesses and finances with Kingdom principles, we experience a different kind of success — one that is both spiritually fulfilling and materially sustainable.

Business is about more than profits

At the end of the day, business is not just about profit margins and balance sheets. It is about purpose. As entrepreneurs, we have the unique opportunity to demonstrate what it means to be citizens of God's Kingdom in every aspect of our work.

We can lead with integrity, serve with humility, give with generosity and steward wealth with wisdom.

Faith and finance are not opposing forces — they are meant to work together. When we view our businesses as extensions of God's Kingdom, we redefine success. It is no longer about how much we accumulate but about how effectively we steward what we have been given.

In God's economy, true wealth is not measured by what we keep but by what we give and the impact we create.

If you'd like to learn more about Kingdom economics and discover the true meaning of prosperity, check out my new book, Money, Faith & The Kingdom: What I've Learned Since Starting My Podcast.

Related Content

Disclaimer This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.