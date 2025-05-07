Popes Live Longer: Four Ways You Can Too

Starting May 7, 133 Catholic cardinal electors will gather to choose a new pope in a closed-door, age-old conclave ritual. Supporters are pouring into Rome and the Vatican for the event, and speculation on who could be the next pope is fierce.

For centuries, popes have been hand-picked from the Catholic Church's most senior officials. The entire process is conducted in secrecy, and only once a cloud of white smoke arises from the Sistine Chapel is the public alerted that a new pope has been chosen.

Interestingly, the average age of popes is increasing. Though this trend mirrors the demographic shift of an aging Europe, there's more to it, as popes are often able to work until death, as Pope Francis did. What's behind papal longevity? There are lessons for all of us, of any religion or stripe, on how to have a long and happy older age.

Popes live longer and start their papacy later

Popes are remarkable agers, meaning they live long and work late in life. More than 30 popes have served the Catholic Church since 1600. Nine, including Pope Francis, were 70 years of age or older when elected, and more than half worked into their 80s.

The average age of popes has also increased over time. In the 1900s, it was 79. In the 2000s, it increased to 86.3.

The three oldest popes to emerge from the Sistine Chapel after voting were all modern popes. They include: Benedict XVI (age 78, who began his pontificate in 2005), Francis (age 76, elected in 2013), and John XXIII (age 76, elected in 1953).

Why do popes live so long — and can you age like a pope?

During the mid-19th century, the average European only lived until their early 40s. Yet during that same time, the average pope lived to 77. So, how did they do it?

(Image credit: Our World in Data)

1. Better food, medicine and ... being Italian

The International Journal of Epidemiology says Vatican members were likely better fed, clothed, and sheltered over the years than most of their peers. They also had better access to medical care.

There's also the fact that about 80% of all popes have been Italian, where life expectancies have been rising with better medical care and a healthier economy. As the chart above shows, an Italian born since about 1980 will likely outlive his or her American peer. Italian longevity may boil down to a better diet, a cleaner environment and lifestyle. If you want to go all-in on a Mediterranean diet and "la dolce vita," you could always retire in Italy.

2. Living in a structured community and avoiding loneliness.

Popes also, by nature, have the support of their religious community to fall back on as they age. Living a structured life in community, as members of religious orders tend to do, can benefit physical and mental health. A study of Catholic nuns also found similar increased longevity and good cognitive health into old age. Members of religious orders are also less likely to be lonely, which can cause significant health deficits.

You don't have to become a monk or nun to get the companionship and health benefits of a community. If you're of retirement age and considering downsizing, you could also look into retirement communities. They've come a long way from depressing examples of yore. You can consider communities built around the "Margaritaville" lifestyle, linked to a university for lifelong learning, a faith-based retirement community, or other niche communities.

Pope Benedict XIII, who retired at age 85. (Image credit: Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

3. Popes don't retire (usually)

A 2024 MassMutual report found that the average U.S. retirement age is 62. Popes, on the other hand, almost always stay in that role until they die.

Interestingly, Pope Benedict XVI bucked that trend. When he was elected Pope in 2005, he was already 78 years old, and he resigned in 2013 at 85. He eventually passed away 10 years later while living in the Vatican. Declining health was a factor in his decision to step down.

But popes don’t retire the way the rest of us do, and that may be a contributing factor to their longevity. Studies have shown that retirement is associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline. And there are strong links between the onset of retirement and an increased risk of depression.

While most people would not choose to work until death, various strategies can help you avoid the physical and mental shock of retirement. By taking a sabbatical, you may be able to work until a later age, avoiding burnout. Taking a phased retirement is another way to smooth the transition. This approach could involve fewer hours at your job, job sharing, consulting or transitioning to a less demanding role.

4. Having a purpose

It's a big job keeping the Catholic Church together. During his papacy, Pope Francis traveled to 60 countries and dealt with difficult issues. While stressful, his actions and decisions were undoubtedly important, deeply spiritual, and meaningful.

While we all want leisure in retirement, those of us who are not popes may overdo it. That's why it's key to plan for purpose and leisure as we age.