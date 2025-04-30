The Surprising Way Retirees Could Slow the Aging Process

You've probably heard the expression that "you're only as old as you feel." However, there's more to a healthy and happy retirement than willpower and positive thinking, according to a recent study.

Of course, you can't do anything about how many years you've been alive. Still, you can change your epigenetic age, which may be a more accurate predictor of both health and functioning, especially for older adults, as age-related medical conditions can significantly impact longevity and vitality.

Epigenetic aging refers to changes in DNA methylation that occur over time, altering gene expression. Epigenetic clocks can measure these changes and estimate a person's biological age, rather than their chronological age. This measure has received significant attention in recent years because of its strong correlation with morbidity and mortality.

The good news is that recent research has shown epigenetic aging can be affected by behavioral factors — and one activity in particular can make a positive difference.

Here's what retirees should do to stay young

According to research published in the Journal of Social Science & Medicine , volunteering had a direct and significant effect on multiple DNA methylation measures, including your henoAge, GrimAge, and DunedinPACE clocks. In other words, it resulted in slower epigenetic aging based on multiple measures.

To determine the impact of volunteering, researchers used data from the Health and Retirement Study (HRS), a national biannual panel study of adults aged 51 and older, sponsored by the National Institute on Aging. They selected 20,000 community-dwelling Americans and assessed volunteer frequency, work status, and DNA methylation data. They also adjusted for bias, as healthier and more advantaged adults tend to self-select into volunteer positions.

An examination of the data was clear: An association between volunteering and epigenetic age "remains significant even after adjusting for age, relevant health covariates, and selection into volunteering, indicating a robust relationship between volunteering and slower biological aging."

Past studies have shown that health benefits for older Americans who volunteer include a reduction in hypertension and chronic inflammation, improved functional ability and cognitive function and better stress regulation. However, researchers indicate this was the first study of its kind to show that it could actually slow down the biological aging process.

Why does volunteering slow aging?

Researchers pointed to several reasons why volunteering could slow down the process of epigenetic aging. Helping retirees develop and strengthen social bonds, for example, is a remedy for the accelerated epigenetic aging that occurs when these ties are weak. Once work no longer provides strong and diverse connections, finding them elsewhere, such as in a volunteer position, has a strong association with health and well-being.

With more structured social interactions, a renewed sense of opportunity, a stronger sense of purpose, and new opportunities to form social connections, older Americans who volunteer are more likely to experience a slower acceleration of epigenetic aging. This, in turn, translates to better health outcomes and longer lives. This finding aligns with strong evidence on the high cost of loneliness in retirement.

How can retirees take advantage of volunteer opportunities to slow the aging process?

So, what can retirees do if they want to reap these benefits? First, they'll need to decide how much time to devote to helping their communities.

What is the time commitment?

Research showed that any level of volunteering, including as little as one hour per year, had a beneficial effect on epigenetic aging. However, cumulative volunteering, or long-term engagement, had a "more profound" influence on the epigenetic clocks included in the research, especially for retirees.

"At 200+ hours of volunteering, the health benefits are significant for both retirees and working individuals, suggesting that higher engagement in volunteering can promote well-being regardless of one's work status," the research stated.

Fortunately, many volunteer opportunities are flexible, and many nonprofits and community organizations are willing to accept help for however many hours volunteers can devote to assisting with their cause.

How to find a good fit for you.

Retirees can find volunteer opportunities online at VolunteerMatch for non-profits, or Volunteer.gov for government agencies seeking help. Indeed.com publishes a roundup of websites that match volunteers. You could also check out international volunteer opportunities that cater to retirees.

If you're looking for something hyperlocal, try visiting your area's community center or your place of worship.

Even a small amount of time spent volunteering can result in a slower aging process. Retirees can give back to the community and directly improve their health outcomes, making it a win-win.