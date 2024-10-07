Hurricane Helene Aftermath: IRS Tax Relief and How to Help

Hurricane Helene has devastated the southeastern United States. The category 4 hurricane made landfall in Big Bend, Florida on Thursday, September 26 and quickly became one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland U.S. in twenty years.

At least 200 fatalities are confirmed according to the latest reports, over 600 people are reported missing, and the total damage is in the billions. As of Sunday evening, over 2 million customers remained without power across multiple states.

President Biden approved federal disaster declarations in affected states, saying, "Our job is to help as many people as we can as quickly as we can and as thoroughly as we can."

Amidst the recovery and clean-up efforts, the IRS has issued tax deadline extensions to aid those in affected areas. Here's more information.

Due to Helene IRS extends tax deadlines in AL, GA, NC, SC, FL, TN, and VA

The IRS announced tax deadline relief for affected people in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Individuals who have businesses or reside in those affected areas have more time to meet federal tax deadlines involving returns and estimated tax payments.

Hurricane Helene federally declared areas now have until May 1, 2025, to file certain tax returns and make certain tax payments.

That extension applies (but may not be limited) to the following:

If you live in an affected area, your 2024 return normally due during March or April 2025 is now extended

Any individual, business, or tax-exempt organization that already had an extension on their 2023 federal return (payments are not extended to the new due date)

2024 quarterly estimated tax payments that are normally due on Jan. 15, 2025, and 2025 estimated payments normally due on April 15, 2025

that are normally due on Jan. 15, 2025, and 2025 estimated payments normally due on April 15, 2025 Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns that are typically due on Oct. 31, 2024, and Jan. 31 and April 30, 2025

Hurricaine Helene tax deadline extensions

Alabama , Georgia , North Carolina , and South Carolina qualify for the above tax relief. Per the IRS announcements, people in those states will automatically receive the May 1, 2025 deadline extension.

However, for those in Florida , Tennessee , and Virginia only certain areas in these states qualify.

The qualifying areas currently include:

Florida. Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

Alachua, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Okaloosa, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties. Tennessee. Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Virginia. City of Bedford, Bland, Bristol City, Buchanan, Carroll, Covington City, Craig, Danville City, Dickenson, Galax, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Norton City, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Radford, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe counties.

However, this list may be updated with more cities, counties, and areas as the days progress. Check the IRS disaster relief page online for the most up-to-date information.

Additionally, even if you were directly impacted by Helene you might unfortunately still receive a late filing or payment notice. This can happen if the IRS doesn't have a record of you living in the affected area (for example, if you recently moved) or if you are not included in the original notice for relief.

If you are in one of the disaster areas and have questions or concerns about whether you have a deadline extension, you should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227. Per a recent announcement, the agency has provided more than 500 phone assistants to support relief call lines.

You may also see the Around the Nation page for more information on disaster relief tax extensions.

Note: If you were impacted by a storm other than Helene, you may also be eligible for tax deadline relief. Eleven other states currently have tax extension deadlines. For more information, see States With IRS Tax Deadline Extensions This Year .

The IRS releases rolling announcements on its disaster relief webpage.

Is my state deadline extended?

While the IRS extended federal tax deadlines for the above areas, not all states have conformed to that tax relief. So far, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, and the District of Columbia have announced extensions for state returns.

North Carolina. Tax relief for North Carolinians generally follows the IRS announcement, though it may include those visiting the state who were affected and relief workers assisting victims. The tax extension due date is May 1, 2025. See the North Carolina Department of Revenue's tax announcement for more information .

Georgia. Tax relief in this state also follows IRS guidance. Affected taxpayers must write "Hurricane Helene" across the top of their forms if filing by mail. The tax extension due date is May 1, 2025. For more information, see the Georgia Department of Revenue's tax announcement .

Virginia. Tax extensions for those affected by Hurricane Helene apply to those localities declared disaster areas. The state announced an extension due date of June 1, 2025. For more information, Virginians should check out their state's Department of Taxation website .

Alabama. The state is offering tax relief on a case-by-case basis. Alabama residents and business owners are encouraged to contact their state's tax office to see if they qualify. The individual income tax line is 334-353-0602. For withholding tax, call 334-242-1300.

District of Columbia. While not included in the federally declared disaster areas for Hurricane Helene, this district is also providing some relief. If a D.C. taxpayer lives or operates a business in one of the federally declared disaster areas affected by Helene, they may be able to extend their tax deadline to May 1, 2025. To claim relief, the District of Columbia Office of Tax Revenue will look for the words "Hurricane Helene" across the top of a paper form or "Hurricane Helene" attached in a separate statement if the return is filed online .

How to donate to Hurricane Helene relief

In the days and weeks following a disaster, there can be confusion and chaos. Unfortunately, recovery scammers often take advantage of that. So, before donating, be sure the organization you're giving to is legitimate.

You can check the legitimacy on the Better Business Beaurea's (BBB) website, or you can use the search tool in the IRS Nonprofit Charities Database.

There are large organizations you can donate to for Helene relief, like the American Red Cross or Salvation Army. But if you’d like to donate to more localized organizations, here is a list of a few where you can help:

Water Mission is a South Carolina-based organization focused on providing safe water for those affected. They are distributing and installing water treatment systems and generators across western North Carolina.

is a South Carolina-based organization focused on providing safe water for those affected. They are distributing and installing water treatment systems and generators across western North Carolina. Metropolitan Ministries is a Florida-based organization that works with impacted families in providing shelter, supplies and needs after the hurricane. They are working with 65 neighborhoods throughout the Tampa Bay area.

is a Florida-based organization that works with impacted families in providing shelter, supplies and needs after the hurricane. They are working with 65 neighborhoods throughout the Tampa Bay area. Mercy Chefs is a Virginia-based organization providing hot meals to disaster victims, volunteers, and first responders. They are serving lunches and dinners to Asheville, North Carolina, and other locations.

is a Virginia-based organization providing hot meals to disaster victims, volunteers, and first responders. They are serving lunches and dinners to Asheville, North Carolina, and other locations. Samaritan's Purse is a North Carolina-based organization sending staff and equipment to affected areas. They are asking for volunteers and donations, as members stay and help families rebuild after disaster.

Some organizations are also looking for volunteers. Check your local community's bulletin or website for donation pick-up locations. The Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ) also has a press release on how to help.



For more information, read Here's How You Can Support Hurricane Relief Efforts .