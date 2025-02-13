Are Armed IRS Agents Headed to the U.S.-Mexico Border?
The Trump administration is considering a controversial move to redeploy some IRS agents.
Armed IRS agents are in the news again. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has formally requested that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent provide federal tax agents to assist with immigration enforcement efforts.
This request, detailed in a letter obtained by various news outlets, cites the recent expansion of the IRS workforce under the Biden administration and suggests some of those agents could be valuable assets in border security operations.
President Donald Trump publicly floated this idea at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"They hired or tried to hire, 88,000 workers to go after you. And we're in the process of developing a plan to either terminate all of them or maybe we'll move them to the border."
Trump added, "I think we're going to move them to the border. Where they're allowed to carry guns, you know, they're so strong on guns, but these people are allowed to carry guns, so we'll probably move them to the border."
So, what does all of this mean for you and your taxes? Read on.
IRS agents going from tax audits to border patrol?
Secretary Noem's request specifically targets the approximately 2,200 agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit (IRS-CI), a specialized division within the U.S. Treasury Department.
Unlike "regular" IRS employees and agents, IRS criminal investigation special agents are authorized to carry firearms in certain circumstances and often work on cases where arrests are sometimes warranted.
- Under the proposed plan, these IRS agents would investigate financial transactions associated with illegal immigration and potentially be able to arrest, detain, and transport people.
- One argument here is that their expertise in financial investigations could be helpful with issues related to human trafficking and the employment of undocumented workers (e.g., auditing employers, seizing properties, serving on task forces).
- This raises questions about training, jurisdiction, and the appropriate use of specialized federal resources.
The legal basis for this reportedly lies in Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. That provision allows DHS to form partnerships with various law enforcement entities for immigration enforcement purposes. However, using IRS agents in that capacity would be unprecedented.
Critics express concern that redirecting IRS agents to the border could have unintended consequences, including lost federal tax revenue since those agents couldn’t focus on tax enforcement.
This is important since the IRS has touted recent successes in recovering billions in outstanding tax dollars.
For example:
- In fiscal year 2024, the IRS collected over $5.1 trillion in tax revenue and $98 billion in enforcement revenue.
- The IRS-CI division initiated 2,667 criminal investigations and obtained 1,571 convictions, maintaining a 90% conviction rate, according to the IRS.
- These efforts identified over $9.1 billion from tax and financial crimes, including tax fraud, money laundering, and cybercrimes.
Additionally, the proposal has reignited debate about immigration enforcement and border security. Some supporters argue it represents an innovative approach to a pressing national security issue, while some detractors see it as overreach.
87,000 IRS agents coming for your money?
It’s worth noting that the proposal to send IRS agents to the border is also seen by some to be at odds with the Republican Party's previous stance on IRS agents.
For years, GOP lawmakers used the idea of “armed IRS agents” to stoke fear among taxpayers. As Kiplinger reported, some often falsely claimed the IRS planned to hire 87,000 armed agents to harass middle-income earners.
That false narrative was particularly prevalent during debates surrounding the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided additional funding to the IRS (billions of dollars of which have since been clawed back by Congress).
So, now some find it ironic that the DHS Secretary may use those same agents for immigration enforcement. Additionally, staffing levels will be a concern since President Trump has put executive orders in place to freeze hiring at the IRS indefinitely and has offered federal buyouts (also known as deferred resignation) to millions of federal workers, including IRS staff.
More IRS agents? Bottom line
As the Trump administration moves forward with its immigration agenda, the potential redeployment of IRS agents to the border could be a contentious issue. The refocusing of those agents could take attention away from investigations of tax fraud, money laundering, and cybercrimes.
This is all happening at a time when the IRS is in flux. Trump’s pick for IRS Commissioner isn’t yet Senate-confirmed, there’s an indefinite hiring freeze applied to the tax agency, and tax season 2025 is in full swing while Congress debates trillions in potential tax cuts.
Of course, whether this proposal will move beyond the planning stages remains to be seen. But it has already sparked a conversation about the role of various federal agencies in enforcing immigration policies and if approved, could impact IRS tax enforcement, so stay tuned.
Related
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
-
-
The Trade Desk Stock Plunges on Soft Revenue, Weak Outlook
The Trade Desk stock is plunging Thursday after the advertising platform missed fourth-quarter revenue expectations and issued weak first-quarter guidance.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
New Colorado Tax Credit: What’s the Scoop?
State Tax Everything you need to know about the Colorado family affordability tax credit in 2025.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Trump Federal Employee Buyout Offer: What It Means for You Now
Law & Politics The federal deferred resignation program accepted by thousands of workers continues to cause confusion and concern.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
‘Back to the Old Days’? What’s Wrong With Trump’s Plan to Abolish Income Tax
Tax Policy The likelihood of Trump eliminating income tax and the IRS remains low, but the ongoing debate highlights the need for tax reform.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
No New IRS Agents? What Trump’s Federal Hiring Freeze Means for Your Tax Return
IRS Will an executive order reshape the IRS and impact how long it takes to get your tax refund?
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Trump Pushes for ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ With Focus on Tax Cuts
Tax Policy Is combining taxes, border security, and energy policy into one piece of legislation to be passed in 100 days a realistic approach?
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
The TCJA May Help Nonprofits Next Year: Here’s Why
Tax Law A potential TCJA extension could help nonprofits. But is it enough to keep up with inflation?
By Kate Schubel Published
-
Election 2024 Childcare Debate: Harris-Walz vs. Trump-Vance Plans
Election As Election Day approaches, the Republican and Democratic tickets present different ideas for childcare and family tax credits. Here's what to know.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
The TCJA: What It Is and How Expiration and Proposed Changes Affect Your Taxes
Tax Law How will expiring tax cuts impact your wallet?
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
Will EVs Drive the Vote in Election 2024 Swing States?
Tax Credits Electric vehicle tax credits have somehow become controversial. So car buyer attitudes in swing states might make a difference.
By Kate Schubel Last updated