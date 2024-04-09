Mailing Your Tax Return This Year? What to Know Before You Do

IRS data show only approximately 6% of taxpayers mail their tax returns, and for good reason. filing electronically is easier, safer and faster, but it isn’t an option for everyone. Despite recent IRS processing improvements that expanded e-filing availability, some taxpayers still need to file by mail.

Here’s how to tell if you should file a paper tax return this year and what you should know before you do.

Deadline to mail your tax return

E-filing gives you a little more time to prepare your return. That’s because the IRS will consider your tax return late if it isn’t postmarked by the April 15 tax deadline .

So, simply dropping it in the mailbox on Tax Day — or even the weekend before — doesn’t guarantee you won’t receive a failure-to-file penalty. Even if your return is postmarked before Tax Day, the IRS can consider it late if either of the following apply:

There isn’t enough postage

It’s addressed incorrectly

The e-filing deadline, on the other hand, isn’t until 11:59 PM on April 15. So, while it’s not typically a good idea to wait until Tax Day, last-minute tax filing is much easier when done electronically.

How to mail your tax return

Where to mail your 2023 federal tax return depends on where you live, what forms you filed, and whether or not you are including a payment. Most taxpayers can check the ‘ Where to file ’ page on the IRS website to find the correct mailing address that applies to their situation.

(Note: The IRS mailing address is different if you live in a foreign country, use an APO or FPO address or file Form 2555 to claim the foreign earned income exclusion or the foreign housing exclusion or deduction.)

The United States Postal Service ( USPS ) suggests purchasing a Certificate of Mailing to prove you mailed your paper tax return by the due date. Additionally, a service offering a tracking number can give you peace of mind that the IRS has received your return.

Is it safe to mail your tax return?

E-filing and choosing direct deposit is the safest and fastest way to receive your refund . The IRS requires security measures for e-filed returns. This helps protect your sensitive personal information and decreases fraud and identity theft risk.

However, when you mail your return, your data won’t be encrypted. And given some areas of the US have experienced an increase in mail theft with traditional blue drop USPS mailboxes, it’s best to drop your return in person at the post office.

Requesting a tax refund via paper check also comes with risk. There is a possibility that your check could be stolen or lost in the mail, which could further delay receiving your refund.

Who needs to mail their tax return?

You might need to file by mail if your return is continuously rejected. This can happen if you are trying to claim a dependent already claimed or if your information doesn’t match IRS records. However, e-file rejections are often due to typos or missing information. In these cases, taxpayers can make corrections and attempt to e-file again.

Additionally, the IRS has rules that prevent some taxpayers from filing all their tax forms electronically. For example, you cannot e-file if you or anyone listed on your tax return doesn’t have a Social Security number (SSN) or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). Nonresidents who want to file a tax return should mail Form W-7 and proof-of-identity documents with their completed return.