Five States With the Largest EITC Checks

If you’re a low- to moderate-income worker you may be eligible for a federal tax break this year — and you don’t have to have children to claim it.

Last year, approximately 23 million workers and families received $64 billion in Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Nationally, the average amount received for tax returns typically filed in early 2024) was $2,743. However, over a dozen states received a higher check amount.

Also known as the earned income credit (EIC), the amount you get depends on your income, filing status, and the number of qualifying children in your household. As a refundable credit, you can get a tax refund even if you don’t owe taxes.

The one-of-a-kind family tax credit is designed to help individuals work or look for employment, by boosting their income if they are paid low wages.

Read on to see how much you can expect to get in EITC checks, and if your state is among those that received the largest refunds.

EITC checks to increase in 2025

The Earned Income Tax Credit is adjusted annually for inflation, and there’s good news. For those claiming the tax break on their 2024 taxes (taxes typically filed in early 2025), the maximum credit amount is slightly higher than the previous year.

As Kiplinger reported , the amount you get will depend on your income and filing status. That being said, the maximum credit amounts you can expect this year are as follows:

No qualifying children: $632

1 qualifying child: $4,213

2 qualifying children: $6,960

3 or more qualifying children: $7,830

For those planning ahead, the maximum credit amounts and income thresholds for tax year 2025 (taxes generally filed in early 2026) also increased. In short, the maximum EITC credit amounts for 2025 are:

No qualifying children: $649

1 qualifying child: $4,328

2 qualifying children: $7,152

3 or more qualifying children: $8,046

You may also be eligible for an earned income credit on your state tax return. Some places in the U.S., including the District of Columbia and New York City, offer their own versions of the earned income credit applicable to folks who qualified for the federal tax break.

Five states with the biggest EITC checks

Over a dozen states received an earned income tax credit above the national average of $2,743 last year. If you were lucky, people in some states got hundreds of dollars above that median.

Due to the new IRS inflation adjustments, qualifying individuals and families can expect a slightly larger check once they complete their 2024 taxes (typically filed in early 2025).

Here are the five U.S. states that received the largest Earned Income Tax Credits.

Arkansas

At least 259,000 taxpayers in Arkansas claimed the federal earned income tax for tax year 2023 (taxes filed in 2024). The IRS delivered an average of $779 million in EITC checks last year, which would tally up to $3,004 per person. That’s already $261 above the national average.

To date, Arkansas does not have a state-level EITC.

Georgia

As for Georgia , the IRS received 973,000 EITC claims last year and delivered just over $3 billion in checks to qualifying taxpayers. On average, folks in the Peach State received an average of $3,095 in EITC by the end of 2024.

Georgia doesn’t have a state-level EITC, however, policymakers have long defended the benefits of extending the credit. Especially, given that it would boost the incomes of nearly 1 million Georgia working families and promote the local economy.

Alabama

In Alabama , approximately 423,000 taxpayers filed an EITC claim and the state collectively received $1.334 billion in credits. That boils down to an average check amount of $3,157.

To date, Alabama doesn’t have a state-level EITC.

Mississippi

Only 320,000 taxpayers in Mississippi claimed the EITC last year, and the state received $1.046 billion in said checks. Overall, Mississippians received the next-to-largest earned income credit check in the U.S., at an average of $3,266. That’s pretty good, considering it’s $523 above the national average.

Additionally, Mississippi lawmakers introduced a bill to establish a state-level EITC last year but it didn’t come to pass. The proposal aimed to create a refundable earned income tax credit worth 10% of the federal credit, effective for tax year 2024.

Louisiana

Making the top of our list is Louisiana . Around 451,000 taxpayers in the Pelican State claimed the earned income credit for tax year 2023 (taxes filed in early 2024). As a result, the eligible families and individuals received approximately $1.478 billion in EITC credits — that’s an average of $3,281 per qualifying household.

Some extra good news: Louisiana has a state-level EITC and it’s fully refundable. The credit, however, is worth 5% of the federal credit which is among the lowest in the country compared to other states. Still, that’s better than nothing at all.

How to claim the EITC

Tax season is underway, and if you suspect you may be eligible to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit make sure to prepare your tax documents and file accordingly.

The EITC is often overlooked by working taxpayers, and it’s worth mentioning that this credit is available to households without children as well.

To claim this tax break, you must file a Form 1040 , U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, or Form 1040-SR , if you are an older adult. If you are claiming a qualifying child, you must also file a Schedule EIC , Earned Income Credit with your return.

If you have doubts about how your tax filing status, income, or working situation may impact your eligibility for the credit you can always speak with a trusted certified professional accountant (CPA).

Not to mention: January 31, 2025, is EITC Awareness Day, where local leaders in partnership with the IRS share multi-lingual communication efforts to encourage folks to claim the credit. This day also creates awareness of free filing options such as IRS Direct File , or Free File , as well as tax filing assistance with IRS volunteers.

So for now, stay tuned, you may have IRS volunteers visiting your area to help you claim the EITC and other applicable family tax credits.

