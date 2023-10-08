Do You Know the Tax Rules for Home Mortgages?: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Understanding what the tax rules are for deducting interest on home mortgages is critical if you're buying a home or refinancing.
Getting the right tax advice and tips is vital in the complex tax world we live in. The Kiplinger Tax Letter helps you stay right on the money with the latest news and forecasts, with insight from our highly experienced team (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe). You can only get the full array of advice by subscribing to the Tax Letter, but we will regularly feature snippets from it online, and here is one of those samples…
Taking out a home mortgage or refinancing a currently existing mortgage? If so, you need to know the tax rules for deducting interest.
- You can deduct mortgage interest on Schedule A of your 1040 if you itemize
- Interest can be deducted on up to $750,000 of total home acquisition debt — indebtedness that is secured by your primary home and/or a single secondary home and that is incurred to buy, construct or substantially improve the residence
- Loans incurred before December 16, 2017, have a $1,000,000 indebtedness cap for interest deductions
- Refinancing of pre-December 16, 2017, debt, up to the old loan amount, also has a $1,000,000 indebtedness cap for interest deductions
The treatment of interest that you pay on home equity loans is tricky.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
You can deduct this interest if the loan is secured by a first or second residence and used to buy, build or substantially improve a home. That’s part of the $750,000 (or $1,000,000) acquisition debt. Improvements are substantial if they add value to the home, extend the residence's useful life or create new uses for the home. Additions and renovations count. Basic repairs and maintenance don't.
You can’t deduct interest if you use the home equity loan proceeds for purposes other than to buy, build or substantially improve the home. Before 2018, you could use cash from these loans to buy a car, pay off credit card debt, take a trip and the like, and deduct interest on up to $100,000 of debt. But, the 2017 tax law temporarily ended this tax advantage for home equity loans.
This first appeared in The Kiplinger Tax Letter. It helps you navigate the complex world of tax by keeping you up-to-date on new and pending changes in tax laws, providing tips to lower your business and personal taxes, and forecasting what the White House and Congress might do with taxes. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter or subscribe.
Related stories
Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments.
-
-
Which of the 10 Money Languages Do You Speak?
Identifying the emotions that you feel about money could help you improve your relationship with it.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
-
Two Supreme Court Cases Could Change the Tax Landscape: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter The Supreme Court’s new term started October 2. There are some interesting cases on its docket. Two could majorly change the tax landscape.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Two Supreme Court Cases Could Change the Tax Landscape: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter The Supreme Court’s new term started October 2. There are some interesting cases on its docket. Two could majorly change the tax landscape.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
How Tax Laws Can Help You If You're a Victim of a Hurricane, Wildfire or Other Federally Declared Disaster
Kiplinger Tax Letter Did you know that some losses — attributable to federally declared disasters — can be deducted, in addition to the tax filing and payment extensions?
By Joy Taylor Published
-
How Long to Keep Tax Returns and Records? Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter The answer depends on what type of document and the kinds of transactions you engage in.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
More People Are Paying This Tax On Investment Income Each Year: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter The number of returns reporting the net investment income tax has more than doubled and revenue from the tax has grown by $38 billion over the past decade.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Tax Preparers E-Filing Rules Review: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter Tax preparers who expect to file more than 10 returns in a year are expected to file them electronically. But there are some exceptions.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Don't Overlook Tax on Crypto Staking Rewards: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter The IRS has issued guidance on crypto staking rewards, but broker reporting on digital asset sales won't start until 2025.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Take Advantage of the Lifetime Estate and Gift Tax Exemption While You Still Can: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter And while you’re at it, check out whether you live in a state with an estate or inheritance tax.
By Joy Taylor Published
-
Is Tax Relief for Marijuana Businesses Coming?: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Kiplinger Tax Letter Marijuana businesses get tax relief in some states to help with their thorny income tax issues.
By Joy Taylor Published