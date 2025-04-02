‘Are You Better Off Than You Were 71 Days Ago?’ Cory Booker Marathon Senate Speech Highlights Tax Debate

Sen. Cory Booker, Democrat from New Jersey, captured attention with a marathon speech on the floor of the United States Senate that lasted over 24 hours as of Tuesday evening.

Beginning Monday, March 31, Booker vowed to speak "as long as I am physically able," using the platform to protest policies enacted under President Donald Trump since January.

The speech, which Sen. Booker initially described as disrupting "normal business" in the Senate, was not tied to any specific legislation, so technically, it was not a filibuster. However, the speech was designed to highlight what Booker calls a crisis in the nation’s values and priorities.

“I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis,” Booker said.

Booker’s remarks, which broke the record for the longest speech in Senate history, covered many issues, including healthcare, public education, immigration, and key programs, including Medicaid and Social Security.

Cory Booker live

Sen. Booker accused the Trump administration of attempting to dismantle those programs under the guise of eliminating “waste, fraud, and abuse.” “Americans from all walks of life are enduring unnecessary struggles,” Booker said.

Booker highlighted some of Trump's proposals, like plans to annex Greenland and Canada, as reckless, and condemned Trump’s use of emergency declarations to justify tariffs on Canada.

Immigration policies also came under scrutiny, with Booker pointing out the harsh impact on families. Additionally, he argued that Trump and Elon Musk disregard the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

Throughout, the senator read letters from constituents who fear losing access to critical benefits, emphasizing the human impact of proposed government cuts.

Booker also focused some of his remarks on tax policy, particularly Republican efforts to extend key provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), enacted during Trump’s first term.

What did he say about taxes? Here’s more of what you need to know.

Cory Booker talks taxes in record-breaking Senate speech

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate are divided over extending the expiring provisions of the TCJA, dealing with disagreements on legislative strategy, budget accounting, and offsets.

Senate GOP leadership generally favors a two-bill approach, addressing border security and defense spending first, followed by tax reform later.

House GOP lawmakers favor a single bill addressing border security, energy, and taxes. Trump has dubbed it “one big beautiful bill.”

Some in the GOP advocate using a "current policy baseline," which assumes the 2017 tax cuts are already permanent, allowing extensions to bypass deficit-neutral rules under budget reconciliation.

The desire is to pay for tax cuts, which data show are likely to benefit the wealthiest taxpayers.

Booker criticized that approach as fiscally irresponsible and morally unjust. “It is wrong to take away health care for millions of Americans just to pay for tax cuts for the rich,” he said.

Other Democratic senators joined Booker on the floor to amplify his message.

For instance, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut pledged his support for Booker’s efforts, tweeting, “I’m proud to stand with Cory Booker as he fights against policies that harm working families.”

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois echoed concerns about how extending TCJA provisions would disproportionately benefit high-income earners while burdening middle-class families with higher taxes over time.

Additionally, in an exchange with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Booker added, “They're stealing from your grandchildren so that the wealthiest amongst us can get bigger tax cuts, and at the same time taking away medical coverage from the most vulnerable. What is that? It's not who we are. It's not who we are, America.”

Trump tax plans

Republicans have defended their tax policies as necessary for economic growth and stability.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has argued that making the TCJA permanent would avoid a $4 trillion tax increase on American families and businesses while providing certainty for long-term investments.

“Adopting a current-policy baseline would provide businesses the stability they need to drive growth and increase prosperity across all segments of the economy,” Thune told reporters last month.

However, critics have labeled the current policy baseline method as a budget gimmick that could set dangerous precedents for unchecked deficit growth.

The nonpartisan Peterson Foundation warns that this approach undermines fiscal responsibility and opens the door to trillions more in debt over time.

Are you better off economically under Trump?

Booker also addressed broader concerns about inequality, framing his speech as a reflection on whether people in the U.S. are better off now than before these policies took effect. (Booker noted that it’s been about 71 days since Donald Trump began his second presidential term.)

He argued that many are not, pointing to rising healthcare costs and stagnant wages as evidence of growing disparities between rich and poor.

“We are a union in distress compared to our global counterparts,” Booker said. “However, we are a country of immense abundance, and history has shown us to possess remarkable vision.”

It’s worth noting that a recent AP-NORC poll conducted from March 20 to 24, 2025, revealed that only 40% of Americans approve of President Trump's handling of the economy, while 58% disapprove. That marks the lowest economic approval rating of his presidency.

Additionally, many respondents expressed dissatisfaction with his trade negotiations, reflecting widespread concerns about what’s happening with tariffs and fears of recession.

Tax debate 2025: Bottom line

The debate over taxes is far from resolved as Senate Republicans await a ruling from the parliamentarian on whether their reconciliation strategy can proceed without violating deficit-neutral rules.

For now, Booker’s historic speech is, to some, both a critique of current policies and a call to action for Congress to reconsider its priorities, including those involving taxes and tax policy beyond 2025.