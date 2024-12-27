Should Rent Be Part of Your Retirement Plans?
Retiree renters may qualify for potential tax savings. Are you considering a move?
Renting can offer enticing benefits for retirees: no surprise maintenance costs, flexibility in where to live, and access to communal amenities like pools, gyms, and laundry services.
These advantages may be why over 20% of American retirees rent, according to a report by Harvard University, which studied the living situations of adults aged 65 or older.
But did you know there may be tax benefits to renting as well?
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Although rent prices are on the rise, some retiree renters could see savings in taxes that outweigh the cons. Here are a few reasons why you may consider a move.
Retirement rentals: renovations, sales tax, and investment considerations
Most people know renting can save you from managing property upkeep and renovations. But do you know how costly renovations have become in recent years?
- Construction costs are up over 30% post-pandemic, with the National Association of Home Builders also reporting that sustained price surges contribute to higher home insurance premiums.
- Newly built homes and upgrades are typically appraised based on the cost of building, meaning that, while construction price hikes may affect rental costs, the increased cost of materials directly impacts new housing and home renovations.
Rising costs could be worrisome as many retirees renovate to make their homes more comfortable as they age. (Upgrading bathrooms for better accessibility and widening doorways are among the top aging-in-place projects, according to AARP.)
The benefit of renting in retirement is that you would not need to shoulder these home renovation costs as a lump sum. The landlord would be responsible for the projects and the amount you “pay” would be distributed across your rent payments.
Plus, retiree renters may see some additional tax benefits:
- Selling your home could free up capital to invest in tax-advantaged equity (see Three Ways to Reduce Taxes on Investment Earnings).
- Savings on property tax could be substantial, especially in states you move to a state with low property taxes (similar to construction costs, you may pay all or part of the property tax in evenly distributed rent payments).
- Reduced costs associated with amenities over time.
The last bullet specifically relates to rent in an independent living community. Rentals (or in some cases, homeownership) in these communities can include three meals a day, some house cleaning services, social activities, and even transportation, which may offer significant cost savings over time. (All-included benefits as part of rent may be particularly useful in states that tax groceries and states with high gas tax.)
However, renting isn’t for everyone. Unless you can negotiate a low cost, monthly rent can be high, and increase annually. Plus, you may be subject to a capital gains tax on your home sale if you receive significantly more than you paid.
But if reinvesting the money from your home sale and reducing monthly maintenance sounds enticing, read on. Next, we’ll cover a different kind of tax savings: renter tax breaks.
Property tax credit for renter older adults
Rent tax breaks are designed to provide some relief for those who pay property taxes indirectly through rent. This state-level benefit is usually distributed as a credit, refund, or other type of rebate and can provide a similar benefit to a property tax deduction.
But unlike a property tax deduction, you may not need to itemize to take a renter’s tax break.
Additionally, renter tax breaks are more widely available for older adults, because they typically have an age minimum you must meet. Many states offer older adult rent tax breaks, but not all. (And some states may share their rent tax credit with homeowners.)
So if you’re looking to move to a state with an older adult rent tax credit, we’ll cover three that could offer a refund or credit of around $1,000 per year.
States for older adult rent tax breaks
Below are three states in which you may be eligible for the rent tax breaks for older adults:
- Colorado. The Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit rebate is worth up to $1,112 for eligible residents aged 65 and older.
- Iowa. The Rent Reimbursement program provides up to $1,000 for renters at least 65 years old.
- Maryland. Renters aged 60 or older may be able to receive a Renters’ Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
Note: Keep in mind the above list is not exhaustive, and additional eligibility requirements may apply. Check out your state’s Department of Revenue website for more information.
Renting in retirement could be a definite possibility for many retirees. There are pros to becoming a renter — opting out of renovation projects, reinvesting capital in different ways, and qualifying for new potential tax breaks — which could be reasons to consider a move.
Picture a day in the life of retirement, and, if renting is part of the plan, find a way to achieve your goal.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
-
-
Best Books for the Newly Retired: Page-Turners to Inspire and Enjoy
The best books for newly retired people to read for inspiration and entertainment.
By Jacob Wolinsky Published
-
My Top 10 Stock Picks for 2025
Each year, we ask an expert to pick 10 stocks that have the potential to beat the market over the next 12 months. Here are his choices for 2025.
By James K. Glassman Published
-
On the Naughty List: Holiday Tax Scams to Look Out For
Tax Tips The IRS says scammers are on the prowl for your financial information. Know the signs so you don't fall victim.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
Retirement Abroad? Three Countries Without Inheritance Tax
Retirement Taxes These 2025 top-retiree-friendly countries have an added benefit: potential tax savings for you and your heirs.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
Five Tax-Savvy Ways To Donate This Holiday Season
Charitable Donations Food pantries, toy drives, and animal sanctuaries are popular ways to support others year-round.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Tax Pros: Is Someone Fraudulently Filing Returns With Your PTIN?
Tax Filing An unmonitored preparer tax identification number (PTIN) can lead to serious issues.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Are You a Renter? You Could Save on Taxes
Tax Breaks With these tax savings at your fingertips, rent may be more affordable
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
2025 Open Enrollment: Some DACA Recipients Can Purchase Affordable Care Act Health Insurance
Open Enrollment Your eligibility to purchase health insurance from the federal marketplace may have changed. Here's what you need to know.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Holiday Office Party Taxes: Know Before You Go
Tax Tips The IRS could tax your gifts from Christmas raffles, Secret Santa, and White Elephant. Here’s how.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
New Mexico Small Business Saturday Tax Holiday 2024
Tax Holiday Here's how you can save on taxes during New Mexico’s Small Business Saturday.
By Kate Schubel Last updated