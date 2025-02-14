States with Emergency and Energy Sales Tax Holidays in 2025

Natural disasters reveal the importance of emergency preparedness. States with hurricanes, storms, and other devastation may stock up on emergency supplies. But did you know preparedness can include a brand-new appliance for your home?

For example, solar water heaters can help you save on utility costs throughout the year — not just when the power goes out.

And there are many other appliances that you can save on in 2025. One way to do it is through a sales tax holiday. Some states offer these limited-time savings on energy-efficient appliances, like refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners.

However, certain exclusions apply. And you must purchase during a specific time frame. Interested?

Let’s talk sales tax holidays.

2025 sales tax holidays

Basically, sales tax holidays are a weekend, a month, or longer period where you can buy some items under a certain dollar amount state sales tax-free (local sales tax may still apply).

While not all states have them, sales tax holidays can save you on tax rates as high as 9.565%. That’s about $10 saved for every $100 you spend. And when it comes to more expensive appliances, those tax savings can add up.

Air conditioners, refrigerators, portable generators, and washing machines are just a few items commonly included in these sales. So even if you aren’t preparing for a natural or other disaster, you might consider taking advantage of the holiday by upgrading your home.

Here is a list of 2025 energy efficiency and emergency preparedness sales tax holidays, beginning with February.

Alabama tax-free weekend

The Alabama severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday, February 21, 2025, at 12:01 am and ends on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at midnight.

During this time, shoppers can save on certain emergency preparedness items under a specified dollar amount. For instance, portable generators may be state sales tax-free if valued at $1,000 or less.

All other eligible items must cost $60 or less to be included in the 2025 Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday:

Most batteries, including AAA, AA, C, and D-cell batteries

Cell phone chargers

Food storage coolers and can openers (non-electric)

Duct tape

Ice packs and self-contained first-aid kits

Fire extinguishers and smoke detectors

Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers

Local sales taxes may apply as not all local governments are participating . You can find a complete list of eligible items on the Alabama Department of Revenue website .

Maryland tax-free weekend

Maryland is the first state with a sales tax holiday in 2025. Maryland’s tax-free weekend begins at 12:01 am Saturday, February 15, 2025, and ends at 11:59 pm Monday, February 17, 2025.

During this time, savvy shoppers can save on Maryland’s state sales tax rate of 6%. That’s $6 for every $100 you spend.

Eligible items for the Shop Maryland Energy Weekend include Energy Star products:

Air conditioners and furnaces

Washing machines and dryers (for clothing)

Refrigerators (standard size)

Boilers and heat pumps

Programmable thermostats

Compact fluorescent light bulbs

Dehumidifiers

….as well as solar water heaters.

Shoppers can determine if an appliance is “Energy Star” by looking for the label on the product. You can search for a list of them on energystar.gov . For more information read the FAQs posted on the Comptroller of Maryland’s website.

Texas, Florida, and more 2025 sales tax holidays

Several other states (and one territory) will have an emergency preparedness or energy efficiency sales tax holiday in 2025:

Florida has a Disaster Preparedness tax holiday, though the date is to be determined.

has a Disaster Preparedness tax holiday, though the date is to be determined. Missouri has a Show Me Green sales tax holiday from April 19th through April 25th, 2025.

has a Show Me Green sales tax holiday from April 19th through April 25th, 2025. Texas has three tax holidays related to preparedness and “going green” with several different dates.

has three tax holidays related to preparedness and “going green” with several different dates. Virginia has an annual sales tax holiday which includes hurricane and emergency preparedness products. Date to be determined.

Additionally, Puerto Rico has a hurricane preparedness tax holiday every May. However, 2025’s date is not yet determined.

As indicated above, not all information is available for some of these tax-free periods. Further details will be added closer to the tax holiday dates. Stay tuned.