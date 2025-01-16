Rushing to Go Solar? Homeowners Scramble Before Trump Tax Credit Cuts

Energy efficiency is an issue on many people’s minds as we trudge through the cold winter months. And this year the topic may be more relevant than ever.

A new presidential administration has some speculating that federal energy-efficient tax benefits, including federal solar panel and electric vehicle (EV) tax credits, may be going away .

The Biden administration expanded and extended the solar federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Shortly thereafter, 750,000 families claimed tax savings. And there is now enough solar capacity nationwide to power over 37 million homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association .

But on the campaign trail, now-President-elect Donald Trump spoke about overhauling the IRA, including some of its clean energy tax credits.

Here’s what to know amidst the uncertainty and ways your family can potentially save on energy bills.

Solar panel tax credit cost savings

The federal government currently offers tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The federal solar tax credit, also known as the “Residential Clean Energy Credit:”

Allows a deduction of up to 30% of qualified system costs.

Is in effect through the end of 2032 (the credit decreases annually after that date until 2034).

The solar credit is available for water heaters, fuel cells, battery storage technology, and other qualifying projects. Not only can these clean home improvements lower your tax bill, but you may dip into some cost savings.

Solar panel sales and tariffs

The incoming president has not directly commented on whether the solar tax credit is up for the chopping block. However, reportedly , some homeowners are looking to install solar panels ahead of the new administration, while others are hesitant that they will get the job done before the president-elect takes office.

These concerns may be for good reason besides the tax credit: tariffs on foreign solar panels have been imposed before.

Seven years ago, solar tariffs began as part of a Trump administration bill that included washing machines .

. The tariff started at 30% for foreign imports and decreased by 5% each year.

Three years ago, President Biden extended the then-15% tariff for another four years.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration also enacted a 50% tariff on Chinese “solar cell” imports.

To see how these tariffs might affect solar panel production, here are a couple of quick facts about foreign solar investment:

Chinese production companies serve almost half of the U.S. solar market, according to the Institute for Energy Research .

. However, foreign solar panel investment in the U.S. has increased, with one company investing over $2.5 billion in expanding U.S.-based manufacturing operations.

Additionally, as Kiplinger has reported, Trump plans to enact 20% tariffs on all imported goods.

Both enacted and proposed tariffs could drive up foreign solar panel prices, pricing out potential customers, and thus, their ability to claim the solar tax credit.

Energy efficiency tips: Winter cost savings

We may just have to wait and see as the first 100 days of the new presidency unfold. Trump has pushed for one "big, beautiful [reconciliation] bill" that would address the border, taxes, and energy.

For now, homeowners may potentially save in other ways. Consider these energy efficiency tips.

Maintain your HVAC . Regularly scheduled maintenance and prompt removal of blockages (like fallen branches, leaves, and debris) may ease the burden on your heating and cooling system by resulting in less runtime.

. Regularly scheduled maintenance and prompt removal of blockages (like fallen branches, leaves, and debris) may ease the burden on your heating and cooling system by resulting in less runtime. Purchase smart appliances. While they often come with a heftier price tag than their non-smart counterparts, a “smart” appliance may let you schedule energy usage around local energy rates, potentially cutting down your monthly bill.

While they often come with a heftier price tag than their non-smart counterparts, a “smart” appliance may let you schedule energy usage around local energy rates, potentially cutting down your monthly bill. Look around your interior. Air leaks can occur from old caulk and weather stripping around windows, doors, ceilings, and attics. Timely repairs may save you up to 15% on heating and cooling costs, according to Energy Star .

Finally, check your state’s Department of Revenue website for energy-related tax credits or rebate programs.

For example, California (one of the leading states in solar panel sales) offers a state-level credit of up to $5,000 for qualifying energy-efficient improvements. Other states, like Arizona , have also enacted their version of a solar tax credit.