IRS Solar Tax Credit Payouts Soar as Scams Target Homeowners

The federal solar tax credit, officially the “Residential Clean Energy Credit,” has become a popular incentive for homeowners to invest in renewable energy. The credit is here due to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). It allows eligible homeowners to deduct up to 30% of the cost of installing a solar energy system on their federal returns.

Notably, this tax break has led to a boom in solar installations across the United States.

Data show that last year was a record-breaking one for solar installations, with 51% more gigawatts of solar energy capacity installed than the prior year. (That’s according to a market report by the Solar Energy Industries Association ( SEIA ) and data analytics company Wood Mackenzie.)

To top it off, the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department recently revealed that residential clean energy payouts to taxpayers have reached billions of dollars.

So, if you’ve been on the fence over whether to “go solar,” this tax credit might entice you to take the leap. But before you do, it’s also important to know that increased demand and interest in solar panel installations have led to a rise in scam solar contracts.

Here’s more of what you need to know.

IRS solar tax credit payouts top $6 billion

The IRS has paid billions in solar tax credits since the program's inception.

Recent data show that more than 1.2 million taxpayers took advantage of the residential clean energy tax credit, claiming a total of around $6.3 billion. That translates to an average of just over $5,000 in people’s pockets for each eligible claim.

Rooftop solar panels were popular, with about 752,300 homeowners claiming credits specifically for those installations.

Additionally, about 48,840 taxpayers reportedly claimed credits for battery storage systems.

How the solar tax credit works

The tax credit allows homeowners to claim 30% of the cost of installing a solar energy system on their federal income tax return. The credit reduces your tax bill, and if you end up with more credit than you owe in taxes, you can generally carry that over to future years.

Proponents of the incentive say it makes renewable energy more accessible by helping to reduce upfront solar installation costs.

Who can claim it? If you make clean energy improvements to your main home — including solar panels or solar water heaters — you’re likely eligible for the tax credit. Make sure the system is on a property you live in most of the time, and consult a trusted tax professional if you’re unsure of your eligibility.

How much is the tax credit? The solar tax credit covers up to 30% of the total cost of your solar installation, including the setup. There’s no maximum dollar amount for how much you can claim (the credit is based on a percentage of eligible costs).

Note: The tax credit will remain at 30% through 2032. After that, it decreases to 26% in 2033 and 22% in 2034.

This tax break generally applies to qualified expenses like:

Solar electric panels and fuel cells

Certified solar water heaters

Labor costs for installation, prep, assembly

Permitting fees and inspection costs

Certain capacity battery storage technology

Use IRS Form 5695 when filing your federal tax return.

Beware of solar panel scams

While solar tax credit can be beneficial, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is warning about deceptive practices. Some companies are using misleading sales tactics and fraudulent contracts to exploit homeowners.

Scams can range from sending fake loan contracts to lenders to claiming inflated or non-existent tax credits or claiming you'll receive a rebate check from the government in the mail.

Specifically, the CFPB cautions to beware of:

Promises of unrealistic savings

High-pressure sales

Hidden fees or escalating solar contract payments

Companies claiming to be affiliated with government programs

To protect yourself, research solar installation companies and verify any claims that a given company is affiliated with a government program.

It’s also good to:

Get multiple quotes from reputable installers

Read contracts carefully before signing

Be cautious of door-to-door sales pitches

Homeowner tax breaks: Bottom line

Given the popularity of solar installations and clean energy tax credits, it’s important to stay informed about the benefits and potential risks before signing any solar installation contract.

Also, don’t forget about other ways to lower your tax bill. The IRS offers several tax credits and deductions for homeowners and homebuyers and the IRA contains other clean energy incentives like the federal EV tax credit.