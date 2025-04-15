Tax Day 2025: Don’t Miss These Freebies, Food Deals and Discounts

Tax Day is finally here, and unless you’ve filed for free, tax prep can take quite a bite out of your wallet.

To celebrate the end of tax season, which falls on Tuesday, April 15, this year, many restaurants nationwide will offer deals, discounts, and freebies to sweeten your civic duties as a taxpayer.

Whether you are waiting until the last minute to file your taxes , need to file an extension , or have already filed your taxes and are waiting on a refund, don’t miss out on these limited promotions to toast off Tax Day .

Here’s where you can score deals on Tuesday and make your tax obligations a bit more appetizing.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Shake Shack free burger

From now through April 27, Shake Shack customers can enjoy a free single Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle Shroom, or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with a $10.40 or more order.

To score this deal, enter the promotional code TRUFFLETAX at checkout.

Potbelly tax day deal

Need to take the edge off of Tax Day? On April 15, if you purchase one Big or Original sandwich at Potbelly , you can get an Original free sandwich with the promo code BOGO. You can claim your Potbelly deal in-store, online, or by ordering via the app.

Burger King

In the mood for a burger? From now until April 20, Burger King is offering a 1-cent cheeseburger if you spend more than $1 in participating restaurants. You must order on the BK app or BK.com to redeem the deal and activate the ‘Offers’ tab.

The promotion is not available in Alaska, Hawaii, or U.S. territories.

Sweet Treats

Krispy Kreme tax day special

Need a sweet treat on Tax Day? On Tuesday, April 15, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts in-shop at the regular price can receive a box of a dozen original glazed donuts for the sales tax in their state.

If you are ordering online, you’ll have to use the code TAXBREAK to receive your second box of glazed donuts for free.

“We know how stressful tax season can be, so we’re making the last day to file your taxes a little sweeter with this great offer,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief growth officer.

Paris Baguette tax day deal

Are you a rewards member at Paris Baguette ? If so, you can get a free pastry with the purchase of any beverage on April 15. That should make Tax Day a little sweeter this year.

Cool off with a drink

Kona Ice tax day

If you want to save your hard-earned money, make sure to stop by Kona Ice on April 15 and celebrate their “National Chill Out Day.” You can get free shaved ice on Tax Day, just visit your nearest Kona Ice location .

Smoothie King

Meanwhile, if you want to cool off, Smoothie King is offering Healthy Rewards members $3 off on purchases worth $15. You can also get $4 off if you spend $20 or more.

STK

Some folks may want to top off Tax Day with a drink. At STK , you can enjoy a signature cocktail all day for just $10.40. The deal is only available at the bar and on the patio at select locations and excludes Boston, Salt Lake City, and Toronto.

Italian Food and Pizza

Olive Garden free entree

At Olive Garden , starting at the price point of $14.99, you can order from a select menu of entrees and choose a salad or soup of your choice. The deal also comes with unlimited breadsticks.

The promotion is available until May 4 and comes with a free entree for you to take home, which can be spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, or five-cheese ziti al forno.

Grimaldi’s tax day promo

Customers at Grimaldi's pizzeria chain can receive $10.40 off any order of $30 or higher with the promotion code TAXDAY25 on April 15. But there’s a catch. The code will not apply to purchases at Grimaldi’s locations in New York, New Jersey, Flagstaff, Arizona, or Las Vegas Palazzo, according to USA Today.

Since Tax Day falls on a Tuesday, guests 21 and above can also enjoy half off on glasses and bottles of wine, as well as glasses of sangria at select locations. This deal is only available for dining in.

Military members and Veterans can also get 15% off every day of the year, but they must show an ID.

Fazoli’s

At Fazoli’s , customers can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal if they order their classic Baked Spaghetti on April 15. Just use the code TAX25, available at select locations.

California Pizza Kitchen tax day deal

Here’s one last tax break you’ll want to take advantage of from April 14 through April 17. California Pizza Kitchen is offering $10 off any purchase worth $40 or more on Tax Day when you sign up for CPK Rewards. The offer is valid for dine-in and takeout but is not available in Hawaii.

More savings

7-Eleven

Here’s a deal you don’t want to miss. At 7-Eleven , you can “write off” $10.40 from orders of $20 or more on April 15. To claim this deal, you must order on the 7NOW app and use the code WRITEOFF.

White Castle

At White Castle , you can get 15% off your order with the coupon code WC15OFF on April 15.

Hooters

On April 15, participating Hooters locations will be offering select appetizers for $4.15.

Free Tax Filing

Tax Day deals: You can still file your taxes for free

The national deadline to file taxes is here, but don’t fret.

The IRS expects more than 140 million taxpayers to file their taxes by the April 15 deadline, however, you can still request an extension to pay or file if you need extra time. Keep in mind that some states and counties may have an automatic extension to file due to recent natural disasters .

While these sweet deals can make your Tax Day a little better, don’t overlook real tax breaks on your return if you are eligible for them. From family tax breaks for dependents and children to deductions on student loans or property taxes — follow our live coverage to make your 2025 tax season easier.

Finally, you can still save on your tax prep and filing.

The IRS Free File tool is eligible for taxpayers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $84,000 or less for 2024.

tool is eligible for taxpayers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $84,000 or less for 2024. IRS Direct File is available in 25 states this filing season, and over 30 million taxpayers qualify for the program.

is available in 25 states this filing season, and over 30 million taxpayers qualify for the program. More free filing options are available through partnerships with the IRS.

