Landlord With Rental Income? See if You Qualify for a 20% Tax Break

Many landlords are eligible to take the 20% tax deduction for qualified business income

If you earn income from rental properties you may be eligible to claim a nice tax break: The 20% qualified business income (QBI) deduction is for self-employed individuals and owners of pass-through entities, such as LLCs, partnerships and S corporations. These individuals can deduct 20% of their QBI. The write-off also applies to some landlords with Schedule E rental income. There are lots of special rules and restrictions, most of which apply to people with taxable incomes, before the QBI deduction, of more than $383,900 on joint returns and $191,950 for all other returns. The QBI write-off is temporary. It ends after 2025 unless Congress extends it. 

Editor, The Kiplinger Tax Letter

Joy is an experienced CPA and tax attorney with an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. After many years working for big law and accounting firms, Joy saw the light and now puts her education, legal experience and in-depth knowledge of federal tax law to use writing for Kiplinger. She writes and edits The Kiplinger Tax Letter and contributes federal tax and retirement stories to kiplinger.com and Kiplinger’s Retirement Report. Her articles have been picked up by the Washington Post and other media outlets. Joy has also appeared as a tax expert in newspapers, on television and on radio discussing federal tax developments. 

