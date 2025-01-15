Trump Pitches New ‘External Revenue Service’ Agency
The new organization would collect tariff revenue from foreign nations.
President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service (ERS) to collect tariffs and other duties from foreign nations.
Trump plans to launch the agency on Jan. 20, the day he takes office as president for his second term. The pledge suggests the ERS creation may be part of the many executive orders anticipated for his first day in office that aim to reshape U.S. tax policy.
Historically, creating a new government agency requires an act of Congress. It's worth noting that Trump hasn't specified whether this agency will be federal.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
“For far too long, we have relied on taxing our great people using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),” the Republican said in a post on Truth Social. “Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World, while taxing ourselves. It is time for that to change.”
The so-called External Revenue Service would support the president-elect’s bold tariff plans on all imports. However, there are already government agencies that collect said fees.
The comments also come days after House GOP lawmakers introduced a bill proposing to abolish the IRS and rewrite the tax code as we know it. Here’s what we know about the ERS so far.
What is the External Revenue Service?
As the president-elect suggests, the External Revenue Service would be implemented to collect “tariffs, duties, and all revenue” that come from foreign sources. As implied, the agency would focus on collecting the major tariffs the Trump administration aims to impose.
One glaring concern: the U.S. already has federal agencies that collect these fees.
Trump hasn't specified whether the proposed agency would replace the U.S. Customs and Border Protection collections of tariffs, duties, fees, and fines or the collection of taxes on foreign income by the IRS.
For most of his campaign, Trump has pitched a steep 20% blanket tariff on all imports and an extra-punitive 100% fee on Chinese goods entering the U.S. He believes that tariffs will import taxes, or crucial revenue into the economy — allowing the government to lower food prices, inflation, and reduce the national deficit.
At one point, the president-elect also floated replacing income taxes with tariff revenue, adding that tariffs would allow the government to subsidize childcare.
While the proposed tariffs would raise about $2.8 trillion over the next decade, government agencies and multiple non-partisan economists warn the revenue wouldn’t come close to replacing income tax or funding other tax cuts.
Trump ERS plans face immediate backlash
Trump’s proposed External Revenue Service faced instant backlash from social media and top Democrats.
Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, a top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee said the proposed External Revenue Service was a “silly rebranding” that would fail to hide “a multitrillion-dollar tax hike on American families and small businesses to pay for another round of tax handouts to the rich.”
In another post on social media platform X, a White House Correspondent for the Independent said the president-elect appeared “ignorant” to the fact there’s been an “external revenue service” since July 31, 1789. In other words, the U.S. Customs Service, now known as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Of note, the proposed External Revenue Service seems to be somewhat at odds with the mission of Trump’s newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The non-governmental entity co-led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, aims to “dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies,” according to the president-elect.
The creation of a new government entity appears to add more bureaucratic hoops to their pile.
With only days until Inauguration Day, the new Trump administration may continue to develop plans for what lies ahead as they tackle the first 100 days in office. Some plans may cause an immediate impact on your finances or tax experience, so stay informed.
Related
- House GOP Bill Aims to Abolish the IRS and Rewrite the Tax Code
- Tariffs: What They Are and How They Impact Your Wallet
- Project 2025 Tax Overhaul Blueprint: What You Need to Know
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Gabriella Cruz-Martínez is a seasoned finance journalist with 8 years of experience covering consumer debt, economic policy, and tax. Before joining Kiplinger as a tax writer, her in-depth reporting and analysis were featured in Yahoo Finance. She contributed to national dialogues on fiscal responsibility, market trends and economic reforms involving family tax credits, housing accessibility, banking regulations, student loan debt, and inflation.
Gabriella’s work has also appeared in Money Magazine, The Hyde Park Herald, and the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier. As a reporter and journalist, she enjoys writing stories that empower people from diverse backgrounds about their finances no matter their stage in life.
-
-
Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Earnings?
JPMorgan Chase is trading higher after the big bank topped fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but is the stock a Buy? Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Will Corporate America Put Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheets?
Whether bitcoin (or other cryptocurrency) significantly becomes a treasury asset for many of the world's businesses and corporations is something to watch.
By Zain Jaffer Published
-
House GOP Bill Aims to Abolish the IRS and Rewrite the Tax Code
Tax Policy The stability of the IRS faces yet another challenge as the U.S. presidency changes hands.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
More Taxes Could Slam New Yorkers Over MTA Budget Shortfall
State Taxes Lawmakers warn that New Yorkers may need to brace for more taxes.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
'Pickleball Tax' Battle Heads to Court
State Tax The pickleball controversy continues as a nonprofit organization takes legal action against “illegal” taxes.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
IRS Free File Is Now Open for 2025: Are Your Taxes Eligible?
Tax Filing Official tax season doesn't begin until late January, but taxpayers can start filing free online returns now.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
Maryland Property Tax Assessment: What It Means for You
State Tax Amid a growing deficit, Maryland property values are rising. Here’s more of what to know.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
Gov. Hochul Wants to Triple the New York Child Tax Credit
State Tax Millions of New York families could get a larger state child tax credit check over the next two years under a new proposal.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated
-
U.S. Consumers May Feel Pinch From Panama Canal Tariff Hike
Tax Policy The Panama Canal tariffs on crossing ships will add to looming price hikes for U.S. consumers as Trump threatens to take control of the historic waterway.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
1099-K Reporting Change for the 2025 Tax Season
Tax Return An IRS 1099-K threshold change will impact millions of tax bills this filing season.
By Kate Schubel Published