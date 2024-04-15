It’s Tax Day: Is the Post Office Open Late?
Tax Day is here and some people who need to mail their federal income tax returns are wondering about post office hours.
Tax Day, once known for frantic travel to the post office at the last minute, has evolved into the digital age, where most taxpayers file their taxes electronically. Although, while the tradition of late-night postal runs may have faded, some people still need to mail their tax returns.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) says its post offices offer normal mail delivery service and operations today (April 15). Some local branches might offer extended hours to accommodate Tax Day filers.
Post office hours on Tax Day
If you are headed to the post office for Tax Day (today, April 15) to mail your federal income tax return, here are some tips for navigating the process.
First, know the collection times for your local post office. (A post office may be open late, but that doesn't guarantee it still collects mail past a certain time.)
- Your federal income tax return must be postmarked by April 15, 2024.
- Collections times can impact the postmark date for your tax return. USPS says mail must be deposited before the last collection time at the post office or collection box on April 15 to receive an April 15 postmark.
- Missing the last collection could result in a late filing.
To stay informed about post office hours, collection times, and services on Tax Day, you can contact USPS at 800-ASK-USPS.
Be careful of mistakes. Before dropping your tax return envelope at the post office, ensure it has enough postage and the correct mailing address. If you fail to do so, the IRS may consider your return late.
Also, before you mail your return, make sure you didn’t make these other common mistakes. The IRS says these errors can slow your refund if you are expecting one.
- Missing or inaccurate Social Security numbers
- Misspelled names
- Incorrect filing status
- Math mistakes
- Incorrect bank account numbers
- Unsigned forms
Patriots Day 2024: States with extended tax deadlines
Residents of Maine and Massachusetts have until April 17 to file their taxes. Patriots Day, a holiday recognized in those states falls on Monday, April 15, 2024.
Also, the IRS has granted some states tax deadline extensions due to severe storms and natural disasters during the year. To check to see if your state is one of them, check out States With Tax Deadline Extension in 2024.
Note: Remember your state tax return. Some states have deadlines different from the federal deadline of April 15th. To be sure when your state return is due, check with your state's Department of Revenue.
Tax Day 2024: What time is the tax deadline?
If you are filing your tax return electronically, as more than 90% of taxpayers do, you must do so by midnight on April 15. However, waiting until too close to midnight is not advisable since submitting your return to the IRS can take a few minutes.
Of course, if you cannot file by tonight, you can file for a tax extension today, which gives you until October 15 to file your federal return. But remember: an extension to file is not an extension to pay the IRS taxes you owe.
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
